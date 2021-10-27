Nine of Lodi’s top Tempranillo producers will be celebrating International Tempranillo Day during the weekend of Nov. 13-14.
This is sixth year of the event that highlights Tempranillo, a renowned Spanish variety that has been growing in popularity within the Mediterranean climate of the Lodi growing area.
Tempranillo is often referred to as the “Cabernet” of Spain due to its widespread planting and noble status as the backbone of Spanish reds. It is known by many names such as Ull de Llebre “Eye of the Hare,” Cencibel, Valdepenas, and Tinta del Pais. It has thick and tannic skins that add a complexity of aromas and color to the finished wine.
Guests can easily participate by visiting www.lodispanishwinetour and planning their own route to visit each participating winery. Guidebooks will also be available to pick up. Activities will range from special barrel tastings, vertical tastings, food pairings, live music, library wines, raffles and special offerings of wines for purchase.
The following nine wineries are producing a Tempranillo wine and are participating in this weekend long event. Visitors can visit any of these tasting rooms to start their self-guided tour.
• Bokisch Vineyards, 18921 Atkins Road, Lodi
• Dancing Coyote, 3125 E. Orange St., Acampo
• Drava Wines, 1378 E. Turner Road, Suite D, Lodi
• Field Family Wines, 3803 Woodbridge Road, Lodi
• Heritage Oak Winery, 10112 E. Woodbridge Road, Lodi
• McCay Cellars, 100B Sacramento St., Lodi
• McConnell Estates, 10686 W. Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove
• Riaza Wines, 2441 S. Stockton St., No. 1, Lodi
• St Amant Winery, 1 Winemaster Way, No. 1, Lodi