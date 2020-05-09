Something wasn’t right. Patricia Staggs was volunteering at bingo when she suddenly couldn’t make sense of the credit card machine.
“My sister said I were poking at the machine, but I wasn’t touching the buttons. I got really confused,” the 59-year-old Galt woman explained.
Unable to help the lady in front of her, she got upset and told her sister to take over. Staggs then went into the restroom and cried. When she finally came out, her sister told her they were going home. What neither one realized at the time was that Staggs was having a stroke.
She doesn’t remember much of what happened next. The ride home, getting from the car to her bedroom — all just a blur.
“I can remember sitting on the bed, but I don’t remember my sister talking to me. I don’t remember my daughter talking to me. They told me otherwise. They just said I wouldn’t react to anything they were telling me to do."
“I just kept saying I want to go to sleep, I want to go to sleep. It was like an out-of-body experience. I couldn’t sort things out. It was like a mixed-up puzzle. I was real tired, I just wanted to go to bed. My daughter came in and said, ‘no mom, you can’t go to bed. You can’t, you won’t wake up.’”
Her daughter insisted she see a doctor and took Staggs to the emergency room. It was a life-saving decision. Staggs was suffering from a stroke and had she waited to seek medical attention the consequences would have been much more severe.
She ended up receiving care within the critical two-hour window. Following a CT scan, the clot-busting medication TPA was administered.
“Had I not listened to my daughter, it would have been a whole different outcome,” Staggs says in hindsight.
Staggs is one of 795,000 Americans that suffer strokes each year. It is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States according to the CDC, and can result in serious disability for many. Every 40 seconds an American suffers a stroke, and every four minutes, someone dies, becoming one of the 140,000 people that die from stroke each year. Strokes account for one out of 20 total deaths in America. Many are left with permanent disabilities. Staggs is one of the lucky ones, thanks to her daughter’s insistence and the drug, TPA.
When someone suffers a stroke, every second is critical. There are three types of strokes, with ischemic stroke being the most common. This occurs when a blood clot or other particle blocks blood vessels to the brain, resulting in oxygen loss. About 87% of strokes are ischemic strokes. A hemorrhagic stroke happens when a blood vessel in the brain bursts, resulting in blood building up in the brain and damaging the tissue. People most at risk for a hemorrhagic stroke are those with uncontrolled high blood pressure, which can cause a weakened artery to burst.
People can also suffer from transient ischemic attacks, or “mini-strokes,” which happen when blood flow is temporarily obstructed to parts of the brain. The symptoms of the mini-stroke go away once blood flow is re-established. A TIA is also a medical emergency, and someone experiencing symptoms should call 911. A TIA is a sign of a serious condition that requires medical attention and should never be ignored.
The longer the brain goes without oxygen, the more brain cells die. The areas of the body controlled by those brain cells are unable to function properly, thus making a stroke one of the leading causes of permanent disability in the United States. If a clot lodges in the area of the brain supplying blood to the temporal lobe, it can result in language issues such as aphasia (difficulty speaking), trouble verbalizing thoughts or reading, and memory loss. If it lodges in the parietal lobe it can affect sensory loss, resulting in numbness and vision problems on the opposite side from the brain damage.
However, there are clot-busting drugs that can reduce the damage caused by a stroke if administered within the first two to three hours after the stroke. TPA, which was given to Staggs, dissolves the clot and can limit the long-term damage to the brain. But early treatment is vital. If a person suffers any of the signs of a stroke — face drooping, arm numbness, a severe headache or trouble speaking — they should immediately call 911 and seek medical attention. Anyone experiencing such symptoms should have someone else drive them to the hospital, said Heather Tate, stroke coordinator at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital in Lodi.
“The faster you get there, the better. You’re losing something every second. It’s like a cardiac arrest but to your brain,” Tate said. “Our goal is to get the TPA in within 45-60 minutes of last known well time.”
“Ambulances save you time in more ways than one. They can get you to the hospital faster, as well as call the hospital ahead of time to prepare them for arrival of a stroke patient,” Tate said.
When a hospital gets a call ahead of time, they can get the proper orders in place and have the CT scanner cleared, lab ready to draw blood, and TPA out and ready for when the patient arrives.
“Every minute counts,” Tate said, as “time is brain perfusion, and the faster we can get to you and get you the correct treatment, the better the outcome.”
The first responders will also run an evaluation scale for a stroke, called Rapid Arterial Occlusion Evaluation (RACE). The scale helps EMTs evaluate the patient for facial palsy, arm and leg motor impairment, and agnosia and aphasia. Agnosia is partial or total inability to recognize objects by use of the senses, and aphasia is a loss of ability to understand spoken or written language.
When Staggs arrived at the ER, she showed signs of aphasia.
“The doctor asked me a question and I was trying to do my address, and instead of saying 604 I was saying 66666. I couldn’t stop saying 6,” Staggs said. “My speech was slurred.”
Tate said Lodi Memorial has seen a decrease of patients presenting with stroke symptoms in the months following the arrival of the coronavirus.
“Our normal stroke volume in January was 39 (patients). In February we had 36. In April only 25,” she said.
Lodi Memorial neurologist Dr. Sami Moshi said he has witnessed stroke patients waiting to go to the ER out of concern for the coronavirus.
“When I was on call within the last two months, I have seen a patient having some stroke-like symptoms sitting on it for two or three days hoping it would get better because he is concerned about coronavirus,” Moshi said. “Usually I would expect them to come immediately to the ER, but I think the concern for coronavirus was bigger. Even if a patient is experiencing mild symptoms, it’s still a stroke.
“It may get worse, you may have another, bigger stroke. With any stroke you should call 911.”
Moshi said it’s very important to get care as soon as possible.
“If it’s undiagnosed, first, you’re missing the TPA, (the medication) which would give you a much bigger chance to recover. That’s one reason. Second, you’re taking a chance of having a bigger one, or the first one getting worse,” Moshi explained.
Following her recent stroke, Staggs spent a few days in the hospital before being released. While hospitalized, she was diagnosed with influenza and spent two weeks in isolation after returning home. She then returned to work, but tired easily. So she worked a few hours per day until she got her strength back and returned to full-time work. She still has a numb spot on her lip. She tries to manage her stress better and get more sleep.
She is incredibly grateful to her sister and daughter for insisting she seek medical attention.
“If it hadn’t been for them, the doctor said it would have been a whole different outcome,” she said. “I couldn’t thank them enough for insisting that I go in.”
She advises everyone to be vigilant of any changes in their body.
“When you feel anything abnormal to your everyday life — with your mental state or your physical state — you really should have it checked out. You’re the one that knows your body.”