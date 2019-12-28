Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Lodi will host the Holy Innocents Vigil in memoriam of the migrant children who have died in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities.
The church’s associate pastor, Nelson Rabell, who leads a Spanish ministry, said the vigil is associated with the Feast of the Holy Innocents.
“The feasts of the Holy Innocents is a Christian feast in remembrance of the massacre of young children in Bethlehem by King Herod in his attempt to kill the infant, Jesus. We will read from Matthew 2:16–18,” Rabell said.
The Holy Innocents Vigil will draw connections between the children who have died in detention centers and the children killed in Bethlehem after the birth of Jesus. Rabell said the story of Herod serves as a cautionary tale to remind people about the dangers of power and those hungry for it.
“The vigil is not about making a political statement. It is to remind us about humanity and compassion towards the most vulnerable,” he said. “It is our moral imperative to speak up for these children because, at the end of the day, they are just kids, they are human beings, and how they are treated reflects on us as people.”
Federal data released from the Department of Homeland Security found that seven children and 24 adults have died due to illness while in ICE custody. The most recent death reported by DHS happened Christmas morning at a border station in South Texas when a 41-year-old Congolese woman complained of severe abdominal pain that caused her to vomit uncontrollably. She was taken to a local hospital where she died.
At least 11 people died this year after entering Border Patrol custody, according to statements posted on the agency’s website. Those people include a 16-year-old teenager from Guatemala who died of the flu inside a Border Patrol cell in Weslaco, Texas, in May. Surveillance video later showed Hernandez had been lying unresponsive for several hours despite the agency’s claims that it did regular checks on him.
In July, ProPublica — a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power — interviewed a Border Patrol agent who did not want his identity revealed who described the conditions of border facilities as, “A cross between a jail and a Gulag, stopping somewhere in the neighborhood of a concentration camp.”
In the interview with ProPublica, the agent said he and his colleagues wore surgical masks and rubber gloves because there was “sickness and filth everywhere.”
Documents obtained by ProPublica revealed that DHS has received 20,000 grievances filed by detainees across 29 fatalities, including seven suicides, 400 allegations of sexual assault or abuse, inadequate medical care, regular hunger strikes, frequent use of solitary confinement and more than 800 instances of physical force against detainees since President Donald Trump took office in January 2017 and launched an overhaul of U.S. immigration policies.
St. Paul leaders have actively participated in demonstrations and protests in Stockton and Sacramento and have opposed the separation of families by federal officials as well as the conditions of detention centers.
In August, St. Paul Lutheran Church announced it would function as a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants in the event of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.
“Regardless of how people feel about immigration, this is an issue that has gotten tied up into political points that politicians want to make and people continue to use these children as political pawns to make a point. But how long are people willing to justify these deaths?” Rabell said.
He said he is very fearful for the world as a whole because this issue is not limited to the U.S Mexico border. It has become a global issue that became the focus of the annual Christmas Day speech by Pope Francis, who called for compassion toward migrants from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City.
“May the Son of God come down to Earth from heaven, protect and sustain all those who, due to these and other injustices, are forced to emigrate in the hope of a secure life,” he said. “It is injustice that makes them cross deserts and seas that become cemeteries. It is injustice that turns them away from places where they might have hope for a dignified life, but instead, find themselves before walls of indifference.”
Rabell believes that people need to become more empathetic and compassionate towards one another to dissolve attitudes of exclusion.
“We need to come together as a community and highlight humanity regardless of religion and creed. We need to rise to the moral occasion and make the world a better society,” he said.
Rabell is calling on religious leaders from other churches, temples, and mosques throughout Lodi to attend. He believes more community involvement could lead to a constructive dialogue between different racial and religious groups throughout Lodi.
“We need to rise above our differences so we can truly become catalysts for change. My hope is to create a snowball effect because we as a society need to change,” he said.
IF YOU GO
What: Holy Innocents Vigil
When: 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 S. Pleasant Ave. Lodi.