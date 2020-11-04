STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking a volunteer to serve on the Housing Authority Board. Candidates for the seat must be older than 62.
The deadline to submit applications is Nov. 30, and the board will consider qualified applications at its Jan. 5 meeting. All appointed members will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
Applications are available at the Clerk of the Board office, 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627 in Stockton. They can also be found online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees, by emailing committees@sjgov.org, or by calling 209-468-2350.