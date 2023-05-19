The Friends of the Lodi Public Library are looking for residents who know a little something about science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
The nonprofit organization is hosting its second Trivia Bee on May 24, and about a dozen trivia teams are needed to round out the competition.
Kathryn Siddle, one of the event organizers, said there are currently only eight teams registered for the fundraiser.
“The first was so successful,” she said. “We had more than 20 teams and it was so wonderful. We thought we’d have more the second time around, so we moved to a larger space to accommodate more teams.”
The first Trivia Bee was held in 2020 at the library, with the theme of “Wine, Women and Song,” to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, and the fundraiser was placed on hiatus, like many events.
Next week’s Trivia Bee is the first since 2020, and has moved to Five Window Beer Co. on Locust Street. This year’s theme is “Full STEAM Ahead,” and questions will focus on the science, technology, engineering, arts and math topics that are now part of K-12 curriculum.
Siddle said library staff requested the Trivia Bee theme, as funds raised will go toward its STEAM programs.
“It was a matter of timing, and finding the right place,” she said of holding the second bee and moving to a new location. “Programs have really come back at the library, and they are so amazing. The staff there does such a great job. If you go by the library now, you’ll see all the families, and it just shows you that people are ready to come back.”
The “Full STEAM Ahead” Trivia Bee begins at 6:30 p.m. at Five Window Beer Co., 9 W. Locust St., on May 24.
Teams of six can register for $300, individual players can register for $50, and cheerleaders can register for $25.
Siddle said registrations will be accepted right up to the beginning of the event. To purchase tickets, call 209-679-2307, or email FriendsofLodi@gmail.com.
“We really had a great time the first time out,” Siddle said. “I think everyone enjoyed it. It’s good to bring it back. We really love the support and the funds raised benefit all children at the library.”
