Lodi House to hold Be Amazing fundraiser online

Be Amazing, Lodi House’s annual spring event, will be revamped as an online event airing Sunday at 3 p.m. on YouTube.
“Having our Be Amazing Virtually while people are in their homes celebrating mothers seems like a good time to hold our event showcasing what Lodi House does for unsheltered women and children who need a restart in life,” said Shelby Young, Lodi House executive director.
A direct link to the Be Amazing Virtually video will be posted on the Lodi House website at www.lodihouse.org and on Lodi House’s Facebook page. The video will stay on YouTube indefinitely and so can be viewed at any time after 3 p.m. Sunday.
This year’s program will highlight Lodi House’s 20 years of service to the vulnerable women and children in our community and the more than 1,000 lives that have been directly impacted by the program.
“Although we cannot meet in person this year, we want to celebrate the women and children who have succeeded in the program. So we are having this abbreviated program on YouTube,” Young said.
This year, some donors have pledged matching funds up to $25,000 for donations made to Lodi House between Sunday and Wednesday. So donations made during that time frame will have double the impact.
Be Amazing was originally scheduled for March 22 and was postponed in accordance with state and federal restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Lodi House is a local nonprofit organization established to create a secure, structured environment for homeless women and children. Lodi House provides a specialized and structured program that supports women in finding work, saving money and learning healthy life skills to become independent.
For more information, contact Lodi House at 334-6346.