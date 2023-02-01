Organizers hoping to tackle 100 projects on Love Lodi Day

Volunteers work at Lakewood Elementary School during Love Lodi Day in April of 2022.

 Courtesy photograph

Applications are now being accepted for Love Lodi, the city’s annual event in which volunteers participate in a variety of service projects on the last Saturday of April.

April 29 has been declared the eighth annual Love Lodi Day, and event coordinator Tara Stewart said the nonprofit organization is hoping to have 100 projects submitted and confirmed this year.

Tags

Recommended for you