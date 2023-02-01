Organizers hoping to tackle 100 projects on Love Lodi Day

Applications are now being accepted for Love Lodi, the city’s annual event in which volunteers participate in a variety of service projects on the last Saturday of April.
April 29 has been declared the eighth annual Love Lodi Day, and event coordinator Tara Stewart said the nonprofit organization is hoping to have 100 projects submitted and confirmed this year.
“We think that’s really doable,” she said. “We’re hoping to get some nonprofits and businesses to submit some projects, and we’re starting to see the ball roll very quickly.”
Stewart said some 700 volunteers helped complete 47 projects last year. And while that was a decline from the more than 1,300 volunteers in 2019, it was still a great turnout.
“It was a great comeback after the pandemic,” she said. “And its was even greater because we were able to sign people up and get projects together in three months.”
Since its creation in 2014, Love Lodi has completed projects such as cleaning and repairing streets, parks and schools; painting and gardening at local nonprofit organizations; and cleaning up many parks throughout the city.
Stewart said projects that stood out from last year’s event included cleaning the parking lot at the access center for the homeless, and painting the front of the Lodi Chamber of Commerce office on School Street.
“We worked with Councilman Doug Kuehne at the access center,” she said. “We partnered with Home Depot, which provided the tools, and we cleaned up the parking lot. It was pretty desolate with weeds and trees and grass.”
Volunteers also cleaned up lamp posts and maps along School Street in Downtown Lodi, she said.
Love Lodi will have a table and tent set up at the Woolworth Building atrium at 110 S. School St. on Feb. 14, where residents can register to volunteer or suggest a project to be undertaken in April. Residents can also volunteer to be a team leader on projects already confirmed for April 29.
Project T-shirts will be available, and Love Lodi will partner with Brewhouse Coffee to purchase a hot drink for those who register.
Love Lodi’s kick-off party will be at Hutchins Street Square at 8:30 a.m. on April 29, where Mayor Mikey Hothi will declare the last Saturday of April for each year Love Lodi Day.
