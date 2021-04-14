Adventist Health Lodi Memorial and Blue Cross/Blue Shield are teaming up to open a free mass vaccination site in Lodi, and just in time. On Thursday, the state of California will open up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and older.
Lodi Memorial and Blue Cross/Blue Shield hope to offer up to 7,500 vaccines a week, depending on vaccine availability.
Starting Thursday, local residents will be able to get free vaccine — as they become available — through the new COVID-19 Vaccination Hub at Hutchins Street Square; the entrance will be located at 600 W. Oak St., Lodi.
“Adventist Health has supported its communities by providing vaccines at vaccination clinics across its network of 23 hospitals. We are proud to be expanding vaccine opportunities for our community members who are eager to get back to their daily routines,” said Terri Day, administrator of Adventist Health Lodi Memorial.
Vaccinations will be available by appointment only while supplies are available, and walk-ins will not be accommodated. To schedule an appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.
The COVID-19 Vaccination Hub at the Square will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Area residents who can’t make it to Hutchins Street Square during that time can instead head to the new mass vaccination site at the Stockton Arena, a joint effort by San Joaquin County Public Health Services and Kaiser Permanente. The site, which opened on Wednesday, has the capacity to administer up to 5,400 vaccines daily, contingent on continuing vaccine supply. Vaccinations are available by appointment only, seven days a week, and can be scheduled at myturn.ca.gov.
Individuals seeking appointments through My Turn are screened for eligibility under the California Department of Public Health’s vaccine administration guidelines. As of Monday, 142,230 San Joaquin County residents had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and another 83,194 residents had received their first vaccine dose.
On Monday, 56 patients with COVID-19 were in hospitals throughout San Joaquin County, with 13 of those patients in intensive care units. Lodi Memorial had eight COVID-19 patients in the hospital, including two in the ICU.
San Joaquin County has seen a total of 71,178 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, and 1,334 county residents have died due to complications of the virus. Lodi’s two ZIP codes have seen 6,771 confirmed cases and 182 deaths due to COVID-19.
News-Sentinel staff writer Wes Bowers contributed to this report.