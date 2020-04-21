STOCKTON — Dr. Maggie Park, San Joaquin Public Health Officer, told the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that she wants to put the safety of residents and essential employees before re-opening the region’s economy.
Citing a recent COVID-19 containment strategy model developed by the University of Washington that projects most social distancing restrictions in California could possibly be lifted after May 18, Park said she is waiting on direction from Gov. Gavin Newsom before relaxing any restrictions here.
“I don’t know what the governor’s plan is and I am anxiously waiting for his signal (to move forward),” said Park, whose interim tag was removed from her title at the same meeting, making her the county’s permanent Public Health Officer. “I think there is a lot of interest (to reopen), and my guess is the economic task force is on the move and we will see some relaxation of regulations soon.”
When that happens in San Joaquin County remains to be seen, she said, even as states like Georgia and Florida, as well as counties in California like Los Angeles and Ventura, consider easing restrictions.
According to NBC Los Angeles, Ventura County on Saturday announced that it was modifying its stay-at-home order by allowing some small gatherings, opening parks and slowly re-opening non-essential businesses.
That county had reported 400 positive cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths as of Saturday night.
“Whenever we do re-open, I will evaluate with County Counsel how we do that,” Park said. “I don’t want to do it the way Venture did it, because they did a lot at once.”
Supervisor Tom Patti asked where the county was with regard to allowing people back in county parks and on golf courses for recreational purposes.
He added he has received hundreds of calls from his constituents in District 3 asking when businesses like salons and restaurants will be able to re-open as well.
Park said she and County Counsel Mark Myles will examine the possibility of partially re-opening outdoor amenities, but doubled down on her intent to follow orders from Newsom, especially with regard to non-essential businesses.
“The governor’s order was explicit that dine-in restaurants must be closed, and only open for takeout or delivery,” she said. “We must follow that legally. At this point I’m not ready to open dine-in services for restaurants. I’m well aware of the revised orders other counties are starting to come up with and I know this county is itching for something to show we are getting rewarded for something that is really hard.”
Supervisor Chuck Winn, who represents Lodi, said if the county focused on Newsom’s six indicators to modifying the state stay-at-home order, it would be “in good shape” to re-open.
Those six steps included the ability to monitor and protect our communities through testing, contact tracing, isolating, and supporting those who are positive or exposed; the ability to prevent infection in people who are at risk for more severe COVID-19; the ability of the hospital and health systems to handle surges; the ability to develop therapeutics to meet the demand; the ability for businesses, schools, and child care facilities to support physical distancing; and the ability to determine when to reinstitute certain measures, such as the stay-at-home orders, if necessary.
Winn also suggested having non-essential businesses develop new protocols that would ensure employees and customers continued to remain safe once the county re-opens for business.
Protocols could include how many employees would be needed to operate on a daily basis, and if they would need personal protective equipment like masks or gloves.
“For us in San Joaquin County, we can work with businesses or business associations to encourage their members to create a plan so that they’re ready to go when we do have the ability to open our doors,” he said.
Chair Kathy Miller applauded Park’s intention to put resident and employee safety first, as well as planning for an incremental re-opening. She also wanted to see regular updates to the county’s stay at home order.
“You don’t have to bring it to us first,” she said. “You have the power to change the order, and then you can bring it to us afterward and explain why you made any changes.”