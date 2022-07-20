LODI — At 5:45 p.m. Monday, Lodi Police Department officers responded to a robbery in progress at the CVS located on the 100 block of West Lodi Avenue.
Police said that three men entered the store, one of whom remained at the front door to act as a lookout while the other two approached the pharmacy.
The pair jumped over the counter and ordered staff against the wall, then demanded cash and pharmaceuticals, police said.
Staff told the robbers they could not access a secure safe, nor hand over a variety of narcotics. They were able to remove all cash from one register, police said, as well as one bottle of medicine.
By the time officers arrived, the trio had fled, police said.
All three were described as being in their late teens or early 20s, wearing all black hooded sweatshirts and face masks, and standing between 5-feet, 6-inches and 5-feet, 10-inches tall, police said.
— Wes Bowers
GrapeLine express routes return Aug. 1
LODI — The City of Lodi announced Tuesday that GrapeLine Express routes 1, 2 and 6 will resume Aug. 1.
Route 1 will begin service at 7 a.m. at the Lodi Transit Station, Route 2 will begin at 6:50 a.m. at Central and Cyprus streets, and Route 6 will begin at 6:55 a.m. at Central and Hilborn streets.
Express routes will only be available on weekdays. All routes remain free for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
For more information, visit www.lodi.gov/transit, or call 209-333-6806.
— Wes Bowers
Galt police officer honored by MADD
GALT — Galt Police Acting Sgt. Rachelle Hansen was recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving on Tuesday for making 40 DUI arrests in 2021.
Hansen received a MADD award last year alongside her partner, Officer Harminder Grewal, and the department said Tuesday’s honor was in tribute to him, as well as Officer Kapri Herrera. Grewal was killed in head-on DUI collision last summer as he and Herrera traveled northbound on Highway 99. Herrera sustained major injuries.
“Last July, I was standing beside my graveyard beat partner as we received our MADD awards together,” Hansen said. “One month later, tragedy struck our agency and we found ourselves grieving the unimaginable loss of Harmin and the significant injuries to Kapri, caused by the selfishness of a DUI driver. Since then, rather than competing with Harmin for the most DUI arrests, he became my biggest motivator to remove as many DUI drivers from the streets of Galt — in honor of Harmin.”
— Wes Bowers
