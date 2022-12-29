Papapavlos owners serve up major expansion plans

Papapavlos owners Jennifer and Andy Papas, pictured at their restaurant in Lodi on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, have submitted plans to expand the restaurant.

 News-Sentinel file photograph

When Andy and Jennifer Pappas made plans to open a Papapavlos restaurant in Lodi six years ago, they envisioned a 5,000-square-foot building at the corner of Lockeford and School streets.

That vision will finally be realized in the coming months, as the couple submitted plans for the restaurant’s second phase to the City of Lodi planning department Tuesday. The second phase includes a new building directly west of the existing Lodi location, with five banquet rooms, two of which will be large enough to split into four with built-in partitions.