Papapavlos owners serve up major expansion plans

When Andy and Jennifer Pappas made plans to open a Papapavlos restaurant in Lodi six years ago, they envisioned a 5,000-square-foot building at the corner of Lockeford and School streets.
That vision will finally be realized in the coming months, as the couple submitted plans for the restaurant’s second phase to the City of Lodi planning department Tuesday. The second phase includes a new building directly west of the existing Lodi location, with five banquet rooms, two of which will be large enough to split into four with built-in partitions.
“That is going to be a huge revenue draw for us,” Andy Pappas said. “In Lodi, there are few places that offer large banquet rooms. We’re going to have electric screens descend from the ceiling for presentations. It’s really something that doesn’t exist in this area.”
The new building will also have a large horseshoe bar that seats nearly 30 patrons in the very center, which Pappas said should be a popular attraction.
The dining area will feature 12 booths and six tables, as well.
Pappas said the plans should be reviewed by city staff and the planning commission within the next three months, and hopes to break ground by March or April.
Construction should take about 10 months, barring weather and delays in obtaining materials.
The existing 1,650-square-foot restaurant will be open during construction, and once the new building is complete and ready for business, a plaza with fire pits and outdoor seating will separate the two structures.
“We’ll sublease the existing building for another use,” he said. “It will be a great opportunity to put another food operation or a winery in there.”
The Lodi Papapavlos opened in February of 2021 for takeout and deliveries due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdown restrictions.
The restaurant fully opened to indoor dining later that year, and currently shares the 4,100-square foot building with two other businesses.
Pappas said he’s currently speaking with neighboring businesses about possibly using their parking to accommodate customers once the larger restaurant opens. He said many are open to the idea, but nothing has been finalized.
“The city of Lodi has treated us really well,” he said. “They’re excited to see this move forward as well, and we’re just hoping to get everyone on board and that everything goes smoothly. It will be a unique building to the area.”
