Lodi residents have until tonight’s city council meeting to submit a written protest regarding the city’s scheduled five-year rate increase for water, sewer and garbage rates, and yearly increase for wastewater rates.
Every five years, the City of Lodi mails residents a notice warning them of the regular rate increases, as required by Proposition 218. Residents are given a 45-day time frame to submit a written protest against the rate increase, which must be submitted to the City Clerk’s office.
Residents will have until the end of the public hearing portion of tonight’s meeting to submit a written protest, according to City Clerk Jennifer Ferraiolo.
“We have received 479 envelopes, but we will not be able to open them until the recess portion of tonight’s meeting,” she said.
City staff will then read each protest to verify that all of them were submitted were by property owners, as required under Prop. 218.
In order for the protest to be sufficient enough to prohibit any rate increases, 50 percent of residents who own property in town plus one must register their opposition.
If the water rate increase passes, city customers will see a 2.9 percent rate hike in the 2019-20 fiscal year and another increase of 3 percent for the 2020-21 year.
The city last raised water rates in February 2017, when they voted in favor of a 3 percent increase to finance the city’s water meter program. Each phase of the metering program costs the city about $5 million, bringing the total cost to about $40 million for the project.
Each city in California is required by the state to have water meters on every property by 2025. The city is currently on the eighth and final phase of the water meter project.
“We anticipate the hearing portion of the meeting to be a bit longer, due to the subject matter,” Ferraiolo said.
If citizens of Lodi manage to successfully protest the rate increase, the city would be responsible for finding the funds for the last phase of the water meter project elsewhere.
Tonight’s council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Carnegie Forum, 307 W. Pine St.