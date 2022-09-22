STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on the following boards and commissions. The deadline to submit applications is Oct. 7.
Supervisors will consider qualified applications at the Nov. 8 meeting. Those appointed will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
• Behavioral Health Board — One general interest representative
• Council for Quality Education and Care of Children — One child care provider representative and one public agency representative
The deadline to submit the following applications is Oct. 14. Supervisors will consider qualified applications at the Nov. 29 meeting.
• Economic Development Association — One fourth supervisorial district representative
• San Joaquin County Valley Unified Air Pollution Control Citizens’ Advisory Committee — One environmental interest group alternate
United Way board announces new chair, vice chair
STOCKTON — United Way of San Joaquin County announced this week that Lt. Brad Burrell and Devinder Grewal, O.D. will be the organization’s new Chair and Vice Chair, respectively, of its board of directors.
Burrell will be replacing Tammie Murrell and will be bringing his experience in leadership at the Stockton Police Department to United Way to expand the organization’s ongoing vision and improve the lives of people by mobilizing the caring power of community within the county.
Grewal is an optometrist with Kaiser Permanente.
In her new role as Vice Chair, she will provide advisory input and assistance to the Board Chair and will serve as future chair.
