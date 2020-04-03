• According to a source, 285 tests have been conducted at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial as of Thursday. 26 tests have come back positive and 3 patients are being treated at the hospital.
• 178 confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 10 deaths. No additional information has been released by San Joaquin County Public Health Services.
• 341 cases in Sacramento County, with 186 confirmed cases in the city of Sacramento. 4 cases have been confirmed in Galt, and 63 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 9 deaths, 6 in Sacramento and 3 in Elk Grove.
• 3 cases in Calaveras County, and 3 cases in Amador County. Neither county has reported any deaths.
• 373 cases in Alameda County, with 9 deaths.
• 276 cases in Contra Costa County, with 31 hospitalized and 3 deaths.
• 10,773 cases in California, with 238 deaths.
• 243,453 cases in the United States, with 5,926 deaths. 9,001 have recovered.
• 1,013,157 cases in 181 countries around the world, with 52,983 deaths. 210,263 have recovered.
Numbers reported as of 5 p.m. Wednesday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University.