LODI — Lodi Police Department officers responded to reports of an altercation and a shooting in the 400 block of Almond Drive on Wednesday at approximately 4:30 p.m.
At the scene, officers encountered an 18-year-old victim with non-life threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Tim Fritz. The victim was transported to a local hospital. Police have not identified a suspect and said no more details are available at this time.
In a Ring video posted on social media by an Almond Drive resident, a loud altercation can be heard from inside a home at the time of the incident, followed by a gun shot, dogs barking and more shouting.
— Bea Ahbeck
LOEL Center hosting scam seminar for seniors
LODI — The LOEL Senior Center and guest speaker Assemblyman Jim Cooper will be hosting a free Senior Scam Stopper seminar on Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. The center is located at 105 S. Washington St.
For more information and/or to RSVP, contact Mikey Hothi with Assemblyman Cooper’s office at 916-670-7888 or email mikey.hothi@asm.ca.gov.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Lane and ramp closures set for S.J. County
Caltrans will perform various lane and ramp closures on Interstate 5 from Highway 4/Crosstown Freeway to the San Joaquin/Sacramento County line for maintenance and construction work next week. Work will occur as follows;
• Full connector ramp closures from northbound and southbound I-5 to Highway4/Crosstown Freeway for k-rail installation beginning Sunday, Jan. 12, through Friday, Jan. 17, from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.
• Full on-ramp closure from Hammer Lane to northbound I-5 for pavement work on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
• Closures of the left lane of northbound and southbound I-5 at the Mokelumne River Bridge at the San Joaquin/Sacramento County line beginning Sunday, Jan. 12, through Friday, Jan. 17, from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.
Motorists should expect 10-minute delays. Alternate routes should be taken whenever possible.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Correctional trainee finds meth at S.J. jail
A training exercise turned real recently at the San Joaquin County Jail when a SJ County Sheriff correctional officer trainee uncovered a sandwich-sized baggie with a white substance.
The trainee and her training officer found the bag in the ladies’ restroom of the booking area, wedged behind the toilet seat cover dispenser. After testing, and was confirmed to contain 22.6 grams of methamphetamine.
It was handed over to the patrol division for testing and disposal.
— News-Sentinel staff