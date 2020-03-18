Leadership group learns about local nonprofits

Leadership Lodi is a course dedicated to inspiring and motivating individuals from our community to attain higher levels of leadership.
During the course of Leadership Lodi, participants go through 10 all-day meetings with different facets of the community. The mission for this month was to introduce all of the Leadership Lodi 2020 participants to the wonderful nonprofits that exist in and around Lodi.
The class began its day by visiting the One-Eighty teen center, where a project proposal was presented to potentially fix a generator on the One-Eighty mobile unit that is commonly seen at the Lodi skate park. The One-Eighty Teen Center is also looking to join forces with the ABCD (Asset Based Community Development) during the upcoming National Night Out on Aug. 4.
The Lodi Community Art Center presented next and are in need of a more visually enhanced lighting display for artwork, art supplies, cabinetry, and more.
Next up, the class learned of the collaboration with Take Back Lodi and the Lodi Police Department from Mark Armstrong. Take Back Lodi has been tirelessly working to assist in Lodi’s cleanup efforts at local homeless encampments. One of those cleanups was at Lawrence Park, which is in hopes of being the future project and home to the K-9 training facility for our local police department.
The day continued with tours to the Salvation Army and lunch at the LOEL Senior Center. Lodi House presented their project proposal while the class was at LOEL. Lodi House Executive Director Shelby Young is looking to resurface the playground area and plan a small re-opening celebration once completed.
The Lodi Boys and Girls Club was the next venture, and the Leadership Lodi toured the club and heard from new Executive Director Roger Coover. Coover talked about funding for new tables and chairs for future events, new window treatments, lighting, and other important cosmetic repairs.
The last stop for the class was at the World of Wonders Science Museum. Program Director Jen Young said they are looking to renovate Grandpa Don’s Farm for the first time in over 10 years. This specific area is geared towards children 4 and under and aims to provide a hands-on learning about our local agricultural and farming industries.
To stay up to date with the Leadership Lodi class, follow on Facebook. For any inquiries about Leadership Lodi 2021, email Karen Alvarez at KAlvarez@LodiChamber.com.