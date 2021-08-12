At the urging of several school districts and their boards of education, San Joaquin County will ask the State of California to give parents the choice to mask their children.
The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted 4-1 to adopt a resolution advocating for the return of power regarding mask mandates to the parents of school-aged children and school districts.
Board member Kathy Miller, who represents north Stockton, cast the dissenting vote, stating the majority of her constituents support the mask mandate implemented by the California Department of Public Health earlier this summer.
The mandate, which stipulates students and staff at all California schools must wear masks indoors where social distancing of six feet is not possible, is also supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the American Society of Pediatrics.
“I’ve received an overwhelming response from my constituents supporting in-person instruction and masks, specifically saying it’s a small price to pay to keep kids and staff healthy, that they want kids back in school, and that they agree with this layering of protocols, and that once this spike has peaked and starts to go back down, that’s when they would expect to see some of the mitigations be removed,” Miller said.
“I do believe that the (CDPH) and certainly the American Academy of Pediatrics have a good handle on the best way to protect our kids and I am not going to support this resolution,” she added.
The resolution was brought forward by board chair Tom Patti, who represents west Stockton, Manteca and Lathrop.
In the resolution, Patti said students have been interacting in normal routines on a daily basis without masks, which includes attending gatherings, dining out and playing in youth sports.
He said that numerous studies have shown children are less likely to transmit and develop COVID-19 symptoms than adults, and that masks can be detrimental to a child’s mental health and well-being.
“There is numerous amounts of data,” Patti said. “I read a report yesterday in the Wall Street Journal that children’s faces, when wearing a mask and mouth breathing, which often times is the case, it’s actually leading to facial deformity. We’ve also seen the bands around their ears is leading to their ears becoming much more protrusive and deformed from what they would naturally be seeing.”
Patti said masks cause a breakdown in the educational system, and the emotional and psychological well-being of children.
He said approving the resolution was a statement that was necessary to empower Dr. Maggie Park, the county’s public health officer, to go to the state legislature and address the mask mandate.
Miller asked Park to explain the mask mandate, as well as whether or not the county had the authority to relax rules imposed by the CDPH.
Park replied that counties can only be more restrictive in its masking mandates, not less restrictive. She added the county has not been more restrictive than the state on any rules during the pandemic.
In addition, Park said the mask mandate implemented by the CDPH was a “layered” approach to getting back to normal. Those layers include the masking, social distancing, ventilation, disinfection, cleaning and handwashing, contact tracing and testing, and proper isolation and quarantining, all of which was laid out by the CDC, she said.
“The state is saying we will peel back layers as time moves on if we are doing well, but we are starting off with all the layers together,” she said. “And its not that masking will 100% give us a guarantee that there will not be COVID outbreaks in schools, but it is one of the layers, and when you put them all together and do them all, research has shown that we can open schools.”
During the public comment portion of the meeting prior to the mask discussion, Lodi resident Michelle Grupe claimed it had been proven that children have an almost zero chance of experiencing adverse effects from COVID-19, and that the transmission rate among minors is “not even measurable.”
“This leads me to clearly see that the mandate is unconstitutional and an evasion of personal rights and freedoms,” she said. “The bottom line is, none of these COVID tests, masks and vaccines are showing concrete tools for prevention or treatment of this virus. Yet we are still being mandated to do it, whether we want to or not. What’s being attacked here is our freedom. We have to stop this before it spirals to a place that none of us want to be.”
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, nearly 4.3 million children across the country have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Aug. 5, with nearly 94,000 cases being confirmed last week.
In California alone, more than 500,000 children have tested positive, more than any other state, the agencies reported. However, California’s youth cases account for roughly 13% of all COVID-19 cases in the state.
Thirty children have died from COVID-19 in California, the third highest in the nation behind Arizona and Texas, which have had 34 and 57, respectively, the agencies reported.
Board vice chair Chuck Winn, who represents Ripon and Lodi, said he read the same article as Patti, adding that it addressed severe acne from mask wearing, as well as increased airway resistance during exhalation and increased levels of carbon dioxide in the bloodstream.
“The bottom line is parents really should have a say,” he said. “No matter which side of the argument you’re on, from a representative’s standpoint, everyone should have the opportunity to make decisions, and the argument that those that are somehow not following the rules are putting others at risk, that happens with cigarette smoke or people driving under the influence or any number of things. Unfortunately, we don’t put more restrictions on those individuals who engage in more risk behavior which really directly adversely affects other human beings.”
The resolution approved Tuesday will be sent to all school districts in the county; the San Joaquin County Department of Health Care Services; U.S. Congressmen Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, and Heath Flora, D-Ripon; and Gov. Gavin Newsom.