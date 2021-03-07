Adventist Health Lodi Memorial is excited to announce it has expanded cancer care in Lodi that will guide patients through every step of their cancer journey. Longtime Lodi radiation oncologist Travers McLoughlin has joined Adventist Health and will treat patients at the new cancer care facility featuring state-of-the art technology.
Dr. McLoughlin treats all types of cancer in adults and is excited to bring his years of experience as a radiation oncology to this new service line.
Located at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial’s west campus near Vine Street and Lower Sacramento Road, the completely renovated building is equipped with the latest technology, including a GE PET CT Digital Scanner, Flexitron HDR and Elekta VersaHD Linear Accelerator. A PET CT scanner performs full-body scans and shows detailed pictures that reveal abnormal activity in cells of the body. The Flexitron HDR (high-dose radiotherapy) will provide a live source of radiation in many types of treatment. The new linear accelerator is one of the most advanced cancer treatments available. It uses sophisticated image guidance technology to pinpoint the exact location of a three-dimensional tumor; then delivers extremely precise, intense doses of radiation that kill cancerous cells while preserving surrounding healthy tissue.
“These new services and technology will now allow patients to receive most of their cancer treatment without leaving town,” said Brooke McCollough, Lodi Memorial operations executive. “This technology is the gold standard for radiation oncology, and it is just the beginning of the cancer care we need in our community.”
McLoughlin brings years of leadership and experience to this new role. He earned his medical degree from The State University of New York Health Science Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. and completed residency training in Radiation Oncology at New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center and New York Hospital Medical Center. After completing his residency in 2005, McLoughlin began his practice in Lodi and served three years as Chief of Staff at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial. Most recently, he has practiced at Cancer Care Center of Lodi and the Diana J. White Cancer Institute at Adventist Health Sonora.
McLoughlin was impacted by his first personal cancer experience while he was still in college. His uncle was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and later passed away. That experience pushed McLoughlin to volunteer with cancer patients in medical school. What he found was that his work and personal experience allowed him to see more of what those living with cancer needed.
“My cancer patients just wanted someone to talk to,” he recalls. So that is what he offered them, and it was through personal relationships that he based his career to help heal and help those affected by cancer.
Cancer once again hit McLoughlin’s family in 2017. This time, it was his 5-year-old daughter who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Though she is now in remission after 21⁄2 years of radiation, McLoughlin and his family learned the hardship of not having cancer care close to home.
At the new facility, operated by Adventist Health Physicians Network, he is confident that cancer patients are getting the same care they would receive at Stanford, UC Davis or UC San Francisco. That’s what he wants to provide Lodi, as well as cutting-edge, evidence-based, patient-focused care.
“I want to care for my patients’ bodies, minds, spirits and emotions,” McLoughlin said. “It is understanding that a cancer diagnoses can invoke fear and anxiety. During that time of uncertainty, I am there to lead, support and get to the source of those emotions and take the steps to change them. Together, we take the steps to survivorship.”
Adventist Health broke ground on the new cancer suite, Adventist Health Physicians Network Cancer Care, in August of 2020, and the specialty team made up of a radiation oncologist, radiation therapists and radiation treatment nurses began caring patients at the new location mid-February.
“We are committed to giving our patients the best care available, and we are working on comprehensive plan to guide patients on their cancer journey, every step of the way,” McLoughlin said.
Lodi Memorial is excited to offer a local, specialized team that can partner with cancer patients, from diagnoses to survivorship. A nurse navigator will journey with patients and their families to process complex information, work with their physicians to make decisions along their journey and help manage treatment options that might, at first, seem overwhelming.
McLoughlin is seeing patients at Adventist Health Physicians Network Cancer Care, 2407 West Vine St. in Lodi. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, please call 209-333-3056.