Spencer Rhoads, a Lodi resident who unsuccessfully ran for City Council, raised concerns over the current voting structure for mayor and mayor pro tempore.
The concern over the selection process follows on the heels of Lodi City Councilwoman JoAnne Mounce being passed over for mayor last December.
A Notice of Intent to circulate a petition was filed by Rhoads with the City Clerk’s Office on Tuesday.
The petition requests that the city host a special election, which would consider amendments to Lodi Municipal Code section 2.04.070 relating to the mayoral selection process.
Rhoads, who works for a government consulting firm in Sacramento, ran against Mark Chandler for the District 2 city council seat last year.
Chandler, who was voted to the City Council, was elected by members of the council to be mayor in a controversial upset that bypassed Mounce for mayor.
At the time of the vote, Mounce was the mayor pro tempore and was expected to advance to the role then held by Alan Nakanishi.
“I have served as mayor twice before, and I was president of the League of California Cities, where I governed over 482 cities,” Mounce said. “I think that more than explains my qualifications to serve as mayor of little old livable, lovable Lodi.”
In a prior interview with the Lodi News-Sentinel, Rhoads said that he believed Mounce to be a vocal advocate for the community and an adversary to the political climate that clouds the council.
Rhoads, who analyzes legislation and consults with businesses regarding government operations, drafted an initiative that would require the city to adopt a numerical rotation that would prevent any council member from being skipped over.
According to the initiative drafted by Rhoads, he suggested that council members who have served as mayor in the past three years not be eligible for the mayorship. Council members Alan Nakanishi, Doug Kuehne and Mark Chandler have all served as Lodi’s mayor in the past three years.
In the city staff report authored by City Manager Steve Schwabauer, he states that council members from Districts 1, 2 and 3 would be ineligible to serve as mayor in the first effective year of the initiative. However, council members from Districts 4 and 5, which have not had district elections and will not until 2020, will be eligible to serve as mayor only after 2020.
“The problem with the verbiage in the initiative was that if it were to take effect, no one would be eligible to serve as mayor in the first year,” Schwabauer said.
The initiative also calls for a special election that would take place in November, and allow citizens to vote for or against the initiative.
“Before the election can happen, the initiative goes to the city attorney to be viewed and it is surveyed and turned into a ballot initiative,” Schwabauer said. “From there, the initiative would need to collect 3,200 signatures (10 percent of Lodi’s registered voters)."
If Rhoads is successful in collecting the signatures, the city would need to be responsible for funding the election.
The city’s last election cost nearly $130,000, which was a shared cost between the City Lodi, San Joaquin County, State of California, and the Lodi Unified School District.
Since it was an election year, the city was responsible for a portion of the election cost, but a special election would hold the city responsible for the entire cost, which it would pay to the San Joaquin County Registrar.
“We don’t know what this would cost, and it does not make sense to lay the finical burden on our citizens,” Mayor Mark Chandler said.
Chandler said that he is not opposed to citizens exercising their rights and does not take the initiative personally.
“My job as mayor is to do what is in the best interest of the community,” Chandler said.
If the initiative were to pass in November, Chandler would still serve the remaining month of his term.
“This measure is not meant to affect just this mayoral term, it’s meant to set a precedent for years to come,” Schwabauer said.
The council will discuss the initiative at the shirtsleeve meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 7 a.m. at Carnegie Forum, which is located at 305 W. Pine St. in Lodi.