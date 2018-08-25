Family and friends celebrate birthday of Lodi man slain in May

There was music, there were friends and family, there was tasty food, everything you would need to celebrate Ruben Rodriguez Jr.’s 32nd birthday party
Everything except Ruben Jr.
Ruben Rodriguez Jr.'s aunt Cynthia Herrera, middle, is embraced by his other aunt Stella Rodriguez (left) and cousin Stella Chavez (right)) after a balloon release in his honor as family and friends of Ruben Rodriguez Jr., who was shot and killed in May this year, celebrate his birthday at Micke Grove Park in Lodi Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Ruben Rodriguez Jr.'s aunt Cynthia Herrera, middle, is embraced by his other aunt Stella Rodriguez (left) and cousin Stella Chavez (right)) after a balloon release in his honor as family and friends of Ruben Rodriguez Jr., who was shot and killed in May this year, celebrate his birthday at Micke Grove Park in Lodi Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Ruben Rodriguez Jr. s father, Ruben Rodriguez Sr., right, is embraced by his son Matthew Rodriguez, middle, and another man after a balloon release as family and friends of Ruben Rodriguez Jr., who was shot and killed in May this year, celebrate his birthday at Micke Grove Park in Lodi Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Ruben Rodriguez Jr. s father, Ruben Rodriguez Sr.,, middle, with wife and Ruben's step-mom Nina Rodriguez and daughter Hannah Rodriguez, holding Ruben's nephew Ezra Rodriguez, 11 months, get ready to release balloons with messages written to Ruben, as family and friends of Ruben Rodriguez Jr., who was shot and killed in May this year, celebrate his birthday at Micke Grove Park in Lodi Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Marie Ceballos and Brenda Contreras embrace after a balloon relase in Ruben's honor as family and friends of Ruben Rodriguez Jr., who was shot and killed in May this year, celebrate his birthday at Micke Grove Park in Lodi Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Shannon Wadleigh embraces Brenda Contreras as family and friends of Ruben Rodriguez Jr., who was shot and killed in May this year, celebrate his birthday at Micke Grove Park in Lodi Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Eddie Vargas has 'R.I.P. Ruben tattooed on his forehead as family and friends of Ruben Rodriguez Jr., who was shot and killed in May this year, celebrate his birthday at Micke Grove Park in Lodi Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Ruben Rodriguez Jr. s father, Ruben Rodriguez Sr., blows up balloons for the balloon release as family and friends of Ruben Rodriguez Jr., who was shot and killed in May this year, celebrate his birthday at Micke Grove Park in Lodi Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
A commemorative bracelet given to Ruben's male friends and relatives by Ruben's aunt Stella Rodriguez is shown as family and friends of Ruben Rodriguez Jr., who was shot and killed in May this year, celebrate his birthday at Micke Grove Park in Lodi Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Ruben's brother Gabriel Rodriguez, middle, helps Jose Vargas put on a commemorative bracelet as Gabriel and Ruben's brother Matthew Rodriguez looks at his, as family and friends of Ruben Rodriguez Jr., who was shot and killed in May this year, celebrate his birthday at Micke Grove Park in Lodi Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
