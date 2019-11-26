LODI — The Lodi News-Sentinel office will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The circulation department will be available by phone for re-deliveries only, from 7 a.m to 9 a.m. on Thursday and Friday. No payments or service changes will be accepted on Thursday or Friday.
This schedule applies to the circulation department of the newspaper only.
— Wes Bowers
New Chipotle restaurant opened to the public
LODI — A new Chipotle restaurant location is currently open and ready for customers, the second location is at 2601 Reynolds Ranch Parkway, Suite 140, Lodi.
The restaurant is the first in the state to offer a Chipotlane, a drive-through pick-up lane.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi Public Library closes early today
LODI — The Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St., Lodi, will close at 6 p.m. today, and will be closed Thursday and Friday. The library’s normal hours will resume Saturday.
For more information about library closures or hours of operation visit http://library.lodi.gov/.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi Fire Dept. to host Selfies with Santa
LODI — The Lodi Fire Department will be hosting the Selfies with Santa on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lowe’s Home Improvement store, 1389 S. Lower Sacramento Road, Lodi.
— Oula Miqbel
Community potluck planned for Dec. 4
LODI — Lodi Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services staff will host a community potluck on Dec 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Pisano Room inside Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St., Lodi.
PRCS staff are looking for community feedback regarding future progression and programming for the squares aquatics programs.
People can sign-up to attend the potluck by visiting the Hutchins Street Square pool or by emailing tashbaugh@lodi.gov.
— Oula Miqbel
Winter Wonderland boutique to be Dec. 8
LODI — The Winter Wonderland holiday boutique will be held on Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St., Lodi.
Numerous local crafters and artists will have their products available for purchase.
For more information, call 333-6800, extension 2452. Sponsored by Lodi Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department.
— Oula Miqbel
20 bags of food donated to Delta College pantry
STOCKTON — Former Delta Trustee Maria Elena Serna and other members of the Native Daughters of the Golden West donated about 20 bags stuffed with pasta, canned soups, vegetables, juice, cereal, and clothing to the San Joaquin Delta College Food Pantry this week.
The Food Pantry serves about 1,000 Delta students who cannot afford balanced meals or who worry about running out of food.
Serna, first elected to Delta’s Board of Trustees in 1990, was shocked when she heard the statistics about community college students struggling with food insecurity.
She was able to solicit donations from fellow members of the Native Daughters’ Lodi-based Zinfandel Parlor No. 337. They dropped off their donations on Monday, accompanied by Delta College Trustee Charles Jennings and other college officials and students.
Food Pantry organizers are asking other community groups, businesses and individuals to consider making donations, not only during the holidays but all year long.
Those interested in donating to the Food Pantry can make a financial donation, payable to the Delta College Foundation, Attn: President’s Office, 5151 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, Calif., 95207. You can buy items online by visiting the Food Pantry’s “wish lists” at Amazon.com and Walmart.
You can also drop off nonperishable foods at the Office of Student Activities in Shima 101C. Call 209-954-5100 to schedule your drop-off time. Visit the Food Pantry website at www. deltacollege.edu/student-life/office-student-activities/student-food-pantry for a list of suggested items.
— Wes Bowers