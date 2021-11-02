Arts, tours celebrate as Sandhill cranes land in Lodi

Though the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic have given this year’s Sandhill Crane Festival a different shape, there are still plenty of activities to entertain bird watchers and art lovers during Season of the Crane events.
The Lodi Sandhill Crane Association has announced the opening of two art exhibits, which will be shown throughout November.
An art show featuring the work of local students is open, free of charge, in the Bud Sullivan Community Room at the Lodi Public Library, 215 W. Locust St. The Community Room is open from noon to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
A juried visual arts exhibit can also be viewed virtually at the LSCA website, www.lodisandhillcrane.org. A combination of fine art and photography depicts Sandhill cranes and other California wildlife in their natural habitats, with artwork available for purchase.
The Season of the Crane also includes opportunities to see these magnificent birds in several locations near Lodi through a limited number of outdoor tours, both this weekend and on additional Saturdays in November. A number of this weekend’s tours still have openings, from crane fly-ins at the Woodbridge Ecological Reserve and at Staten Island in the Delta to bird walks at Cosumnes River Preserve and in the Lodi Lake Nature Area.
Other virtual events are being planned.
For more information, or to find out more about Sandhill cranes or how to get involved with the LSCA, visit www.lodisandhillcrane.org.