F&M nets top accolade

One of the largest banks that serves Lodi’s agricultural community has been named the “Best Community Bank in California.”
Newsweek Magazine selected F&M Bank for the accolade as part of its “America’s Best Banks 2022” feature printed this week.
“We are extremely honored to be selected as California’s Best Community Bank,” F&M Bank CEO, president and chairman Kent Steinwert said in a media statement Wednesday.
“This recognition speaks to the superior customer service the F&M Bank team members provide to our customers,” he said. “We are humbled by Newsweek’s recognition and are proud to have been trusted for generations in the communities we serve.”
Winners of Newsweek’s “America’s Best Banks” were selected from more than 2,500 financial institutions across the country and assessed on more than 30 different factors, including the overall health of the bank, customer service performance and features, digital and branch presence, account and loan options, interest rate offerings and fees.
The Best Community Bank in each state needed to have less than $10 billion in total assets.
Founded in 1916, F&M Bank is locally owned and operated, with 32 locations throughout California. It is the 14th largest bank lender to agriculture in the United States, and the largest community bank lender to agriculture west of the Rocky Mountains.
In 2013, the bank began its expansion into the San Francisco Bay Area with branches in Walnut Creek, Concord and Napa.
Another Bay Area branch will open in Oakland’s Montclair Village later this year.
In addition, F&M Bank has maintained a 5-Star rating from BauerFinancial for 30 consecutive years, longer than any other commercial bank in California.
