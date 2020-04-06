LODI — Despite a court order from San Joaquin County Public Health Services closing their building, several members of a local church attempted to gather in public for Palm Sunday services.
Pastor Jon Duncan and his congregation from Cross Culture Christian Center arrived at its 760 S. Ham Lane location for 11 a.m. Palm Sunday services, only to be met by Lodi Police Department Officers ready to hand him the county’s order not to gather.
After a brief discussion, Duncan agreed services would not take place. Instead, he held brief prayers with his congregants in curbside service, and gave them copies of his planned sermon as they arrived in their vehicles, according to the Sacramento Bee.
Duncan told the Bee Sunday that the church will be moving forward, and that his attorney Dean Broyles “has a good handle on case law.”
Both Duncan and Broyles, the president and chief counsel of the Escondido-based National Center for Law & Policy, did not return phone calls placed by the News-Sentinel seeking comment Monday.
The church’s continued defiance comes as confirmed cases of COVID-19 increase to 212 in San Joaquin County as of Monday, as well as 11 deaths.
The dispute between the church, county and City of Lodi has been ongoing for two weeks.
On March 25, Lodi police interrupted an evening service at the church to remind the congregation that public gatherings were not allowed under stay-at-home orders issued by both Gov. Gavin Newsom and county public health services.
Officers posted a “notice of public nuisance” on the church’s main entrance a few days later, prompting Broyles to issue a “cease and desist” order to the city and police department.
Broyles argued the city was violating Cross Culture’s First Amendment right to worship and peacefully assemble.
Leslie Gielow Jacobs, a professor of both constitutional and religious freedom law at University of the Pacific’s McGeorge School of Law, has said while the church is protected by the First Amendment, it does not have legal standing against stay-at-home orders issued by the government.
She said the government has the authority to override First Amendment rights for a compelling reason, such as an impending threat to public safety, including a deadly viral outbreak.
Duncan told the News-Sentinel last week that the Christian faith commands members congregate at church on a regular basis, and that gathering in person is “non-negotiable,” He added that online services, to which the majority of churches in Lodi have transitioned, did not “cut it biblically.”
In addition, Duncan said church members have been encouraged to practice social distancing, and that he and his staff had been sanitizing the places in the building where they meet.
He said the church would not meet for its April 1 or 5 services, but would congregate in the future at the building, which is leased to them by Bethel Open Bible Church.
That prompted the city to seek closure of the building from county public health.
Pastor Mike Allison said Bethel Church had ceased holding public gatherings on March 15 and transitioned to online services.
He told the News-Sentinel Friday evening that he had been in contact with the county about closing the building, and has every intention to continue cooperating with law enforcement and health officials to protect the community from possible exposure to the virus.
Cross Culture is not the only church in the nation to defy stay-at-home orders since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
On Sunday, the Abundant Life Fellowship Church in Roseville held a two-hour Palm Sunday service, and then its pastor announced in-person congregations would be suspended until further notice.
The Godspeak Calvary Chapel in Thousand Oaks also held services on Palm Sunday, but limited guests to 10 at a time inside their building and making sure they kept six feet of distance between them. Someone sprayed chairs with disinfectant after each use, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Last month, the Bethany Slavic Missionary Church in Rancho Cordova was determined to be linked to nearly one-fifth of all coronavirus cases in Sacramento County because its members continued to meet publicly.
The church closed its doors on March 18, but public health officials worry members are still meeting in private homes to conduct services.
Tony Spell, the pastor at Life Tabernacle Church in Baton Rouge, La. was arrested for defying that state’s stay-at-home order. Charged with a misdemeanor, Spell was released and held Palm Sunday services at his church.
According to CBS News, Spell plans to sue the state over the stay-at-home order.
Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne was arrested last week for continuing public services at his River of Tampa Bay Church in Florida. Over the weekend, he announced that he would close the church, but due to protection from a “tyrannical government,” not fear of the coronavirus.
Broyles told the Times he plans to write to Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Joaquin County officials asking that they declare churches essential services exempt from stay-at-home orders, as other states like Texas have done.
He said he is also planning a federal civil rights lawsuit against Newsom and the county, claiming violation of Cross Culture’s First Amendment rights.
Broyles said none of the 60 to 80 Cross Culture members have become sick during the pandemic.