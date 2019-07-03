CLEMENTS — Stillman Magee Regional Park in Clements will reopen for day-use and camping today in time for the Independence Day holiday weekend.
The park was among those closed since February due to flooding and safety concerns. The Woodbridge Wilderness Area will remain closed. There is no expected reopening date at this time.
As the Mokelumne River is popular for water recreation, officials are asking guests to exercise caution when enjoying the waterways. Adult and child-size life preservers are available for loaned use on the river from the Mokelumne River Day Use Area, located 15 miles east of Lodi off Highway 12 at the base of Camanche Dam, to Stillman Magee, 23801 N. Mackville Road, Clements.
Life preservers, which are provided through the Kids Don’t Float Program, can be picked up and returned at both parks and at the Clements Fire Station, 18901 E. Highway 88, Clements.
For updates, please visit the San Joaquin County Parks and Recreation website at www.sjparks.com.
— Oula Miqbel
Dutch Bros raises $64,441 in honor of O’Sullivan
LODI — Dutch Bros locations in Auburn, Carmichael, Citrus Heights, Davis, Dixon, Elk Grove, Fair Oaks, Granite Bay, Lodi, Rocklin, Roseville, Sacramento, and Woodland raised $64,441 in honor of slain Officer Tara O’Sullivan, following a June 26 giveback fundraiser.
As part of the giveback, Dutch Bros locations donated $1 from every drink sold to the memorial fund for fallen Sacramento Police Department officer, Tara O’Sullivan, organized by the Sacramento Police Department.
O’Sullivan was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence disturbance call on June 19.
She was 26 years old and graduated from the police academy in December 2018.
— Oula Miqbel
Program helps officers I.D. special needs patients
GALT — The Galt Police Department is launching Police Locating Adults Children & Elderly (P.L.A.C.E) program.
This program is for residents who have a special needs child or adult who has trouble with identifying themselves due to a disability or special need such as Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism or speech disorders.
This voluntary program allows law enforcement to have a photograph, contact information and other critical information such as medical, safety and behavioral concerns should officers encounter someone who is a part of this program. P.L.A.C.E. mirrors similar programs used by other law enforcement agencies.
The department would like to thank Detective Megan Robinson and Dispatcher Crystal Curry for their research and efforts in putting this program together for the residents of Galt.
The police department has registration packets available at the police department and will soon have them available online. For further information, please email PLACE@
— Oula Miqbel
473,730 Dreamers renew their DACA protections
SACRAMENTO — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra Tuesday announced that more than 100,000 Dreamers have had their Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) renewal requests granted in the most recent quarter, despite the Trump Administration’s efforts to rescind the policy.
The data on DACA renewals is published as part of a quarterly report the federal government is required to file pursuant to the preliminary injunction that California secured to preserve the program in January 2018.
Federal immigration authorities are required by court order to report quarterly data on the number of DACA applications that have been renewed or await a pending decision.
This quarter’s renewals bring the total to 473,730 renewals approved since January 2018. With these renewals, these individuals receive protection against immigration action for removal and permission to work in the United States for another two years.
Attorney General Becerra remains committed to protecting the rights of immigrants in California and around the country. Earlier this year, Attorney General Becerra led a lawsuit challenging President Trump’s illegal diversion of funds to construct a wall at the southern border, released a first-of-its-kind report on immigration detention facilities in California, led a multistate amicus brief challenging the Trump Administration’s “Turnback Policy,” and co-led a multistate effort before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to defend hundreds of thousands of people who hold Temporary Protected Status.
— Oula Miqbel