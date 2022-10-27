LODI — University of the Pacific’s Thomas J. Long School of Pharmacy will hold a free health clinic for older adults from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St., Lodi.
These clinics aim to help people with Medicare save money on their prescription drug costs, better understand their prescription and over-the-counter medications, and receive a variety of free health care screenings and services. All of these services are available at no cost.
Other community members are welcome to attend.
Keynote speakers announced for Sandhill Crane Festival
LODI — The annual Lodi Sandhill Crane Festival includes a number of events at Lodi’s Hutchins Street Square, including presentations by two keynote speakers and a number of other guest presenters.
This year’s Nov. 5 speaker will be best-selling author, naturalist and poet-painter Obi Kaufmann. He is the author of “The California Field Atlas,” “The State of Water,” “The Forests of California” and “The Coasts of California.”
The Nov. 6 speaker is Paul Tebbel, a frequent Sandhill Crane Festival presenter and tour guide. Through video, photographs and anecdotes, Tebbel will discuss the cranes’ physical and behavioral characteristics and life history. Both Saturday’s and Sunday’s keynote presentations will begin at 12:30 p.m.
Also returning to the Festival is Dr. Gary Ivey, who will discuss his work with Sandhill Cranes of the Pacific Flyway, as well as the popular wildlife presentations from Wild Things, special talks about bats and raptors and the energizing taiko drumming of James and Denis Kurata.
For more information and a complete schedule, visit www.lodisandhillcrane. org.
San Joaquin County supervisors seek volunteers for boards, committees
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on the following boards and commissions:
• Economic Development Association — One fourth supervisorial district representative
• Equal Employment Opportunity Advisory Committee — One at-large representative
• San Joaquin County Valley Unified Air Pollution Control Citizens’ Advisory Committee — One environmental interest group alternate
The follwoing applications are due Nov. 18, and will be considered at the Jan. 10 meeting:
• Commission on Aging — Two at-large representatives
• Workforce Development Board — One at-large business representative
The deadline to submit the following applications is Nov. 14, and supervisors will consider qualified individuals at the Dec. 13 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.