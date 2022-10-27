LODI — University of the Pacific’s Thomas J. Long School of Pharmacy will hold a free health clinic for older adults from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St., Lodi.

These clinics aim to help people with Medicare save money on their prescription drug costs, better understand their prescription and over-the-counter medications, and receive a variety of free health care screenings and services. All of these services are available at no cost.