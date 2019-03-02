LODI — During a Monday morning pretrial conference, a trial date was set in July for defendants Kevin Etherton, 27, and Kenneth Vanderford, 53, both suspects in the Feb. 13, 2016 murder of Dorothy Wiederrich in her Lodi home and the Sept. 25, 2016 murder of Alan Gregor in his Lodi home.
According to a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, Etherton and Vanderford face charges of murder with special circumstances, murder while lying in wait or during the commission of arson or kidnapping, first-degree felony burglary, first-degree felony robbery and arson of an inhabited structure.
Etherton and Vanderford are currently being held without bail in San Joaquin County Jail, and will appear before court in Stockton in July for jury trial.
— John Bays
World of Wonders science museum turns 10
LODI — The World of Wonders science museum located at 2 N Sacramento St. will celebrate its’ tenth anniversary on Sunday, March 3.
The museum will celebrate this milestone with the community by offering free admission into WOW all day.
The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi Police Partners to hold bicycle auction
LODI — The Lodi Police Department Partners will host its annual bike auction on Saturday, March 9 at 230 W. Elm St. at Lodi Fire Station 1.
The bike preview begins at 8:30 a.m. and the auction begins at 9 a.m. The Lodi Police department will license bikes bought in the auction.
The proceeds will benefit the Lodi Partners Program.
For more information call 209-333-6886.
— Oula Miqbel
Galt’s Rae House Museum to host student tours
GALT — The Victorian-style Rae House Museum located at 201 Oak Ave. in Galt will host a history tour for children on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.
The tour is meant to educate children about the city’s rich history, and historical trinkets that match the style of the home.
The museum has been preserved and maintained by the Galt Area Historical Society.
For those interested in The Rae House Museum or for more information call 209-745-095.
— Oula Miqbel
S.J. Council of Governments to host conference
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin Council of Governments will host it’s annual Policy Conference from March 8 to 10 at the Tachi Palace Hotel in Lemoore.
The conference is an opportunity for the San Joaquin Valley to come together to learn what’s new in the Valley, with a special emphasis on transportation, housing, water, and infrastructure.
— Oula Miqbel
Sierra snowpack to yield plenty of water
SACRAMENTO — It's no surprise, but feet upon feet of Sierra snow across multiple storms in February translated to healthy snow water content for California.
How healthy? Department of Water Resources officials observed more than double what they measured last month at Phillips Station near Echo Summit, recording 113 inches of snow depth with a snow-water equivalent of 43.5 inches Thursday, according to a news release.
A state putting a drought behind it has seen big jumps this winter in snowpack and water health. Statewide snow water equivalent has soared to 153 percent of average (37.1 inches), nearly six times more water than recorded last Feb. 28 (just 5.5 inches) and already 33 percent above California's average accumulation by April 1.
California will likely continue to get good precipitation through April with help from El Nino conditions, DWR said in Thursday’s release.
“This is shaping up to be an excellent water year,” DWR Director Karla Nemeth said in a statement.
In a bit of irony, release of the snow survey’s results was delayed and a planned livestream of the survey was canceled due to snow. Thursday’s conditions blocked cell and internet service at Phillips Station.
— Sacramento Bee