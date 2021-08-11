STOCKTON — Dr. Maggie Park, San Joaquin County Public Health Officer, told supervisors Tuesday that as COVID-19 case rates and transmission rates continue to rise, so will hospitalizations and even deaths.
Park delivered a presentation to supervisors detailing the current spike in COVID cases, and said if those metrics continue to increase at the rapid pace, the surge predicted by other health experts is just around the corner.
“We can see the rise occurring with this new surge,” she said. “And with predications of some modelers saying we should have a surge as high as summer 2020, if that holds true, we’re already halfway there.”
As of Tuesday, the county’s new COVID case rate reached 25.6 per 100,000 residents, and its test positivity rate was 8.9%.
There were 170 people being treated for COVID in the county’s seven hospitals as of Monday, and the transmission rate was 1.23.
That means for every resident currently infected with COVID-19, they now have the potential to transmit the virus to at least one other person.
At the peak of the summer 2020 surge, the county’s case rate was 44 per 100,000 residents, and the positivity rate was 16%.
The average death rate during that summer surge was 1.2 per 100,000 residents, and 269 people were being treated in hospitals, according to data form the California Public Health Department.
Park said the transmission rate across the state is “very high,” presenting a map to supervisors that revealed only Modoc has low transmission rates, while Mono, Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, San Benito and Monterey counties have moderate transmission levels.
The county’s case rate was 3.6 per 100,000 residents when the state reopened on June 15, and the test positivity rate was 1.4%.
The transmission rate had been reduced to .08, and there were 34 people being treated for the virus in the county’s seven hospitals when the state reopened.
Along with 163 people hospitalized with COVID. Park said 33 people were being treated in the intensive care unit at all hospitals.
“I have spoken to all of our hospitals, and they are telling me that those being treated for COVID tend to be younger people now,” she said. “There are more people in their 20s, 30s and 40s in the hospital due to COVID, more than they’ve ever had before.”
Park said the delta variant accounts for 87% of current COVID-19 cases, and that since Jan. 1., 99% of cases across California were found in unvaccinated residents.
There are currently 323,861 people fully vaccinated in the county, Park said, accounting for 49.8% of the population. Some 8,149 residents, or 12.5% of the county, are partially vaccinated, she said.
As of Tuesday, there have been 79,198 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,469 deaths, according to CDPH data.
Supervisor Robert Rickman, who represents Tracy, said there was a lot of misinformation coming from government agencies such as the CDPH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with regard to residents who have a natural immunity from COVID-19.
He questioned why the two agencies, as well as county public health, was not reporting how many residents are naturally immune to the virus and have no need for the vaccine.
He added there were “dozens” of studies proving vaccines and masks have little effect in combating COVID-19, and questioned why Park’s team was not reporting such findings during her updates.
Some of those studies were done by the Cleveland Clinic, the University of Washington in St. Louis, and News Medical Life Science, among others, he said.
“I believe the largest source of misinformation is coming form the government regarding natural immunity,” he said. “If we keep denying what is science and natural immunity, people are going to be hesitant about getting a vaccine because we’re not telling them the truth. We know scientifically, natural immunity is robust and long-living.”
Park said while her team does view some of the studies Rickman cited, they have to be carefully peer-reviewed or published in a reputable outlet for consideration.
Board chair Chuck Winn, who represents Ripon and Lodi, said the vaccination debate has turned into a “good guys vs bad guys” scenario, in which one side believes their sources are more right than the other, and that was unfortunate because the community should be working together, regardless of their beliefs in vaccine effectiveness or necessity.
“It’s gotten to a point where individuals who are not vaccinated are being vilified as neanderthals because they don’t see the benefit of being vaccinated to protect the community,” he said. “That’s wrong. Everybody has the right to make their own choice. More importantly, they need accurate information to make their own decisions, especially when it comes to children and masks.”
Lodi resident Michelle Grupe said she had an antibody test drawn rather than get a vaccine, adding she had to fight to get one, and that it made zero sense that it was harder to get such a test than it was to get a COVID test or vaccination.
Grupe said she was infected with COVID-19 10 months ago, but now she is immune. However, she can’t use her antibody test results to enter a hospital to visit a relative, and she said that was not “okay.”
“Everything (Park is) stating is just verbatim form the CDC,” Grupe said. “A lot of us in the community are not trusting of the CDC or the CDPH.”
But Supervisor Kathy Miller, who represents north Stockton, said she doesn’t know the physicians with the CDC or CDPH, and didn’t know what information or data they believe to be true.
But she said she knew Park, and knew that the public health officer was working in the community’s best interest to keep everyone safe.
“I do believe the information brought to this board is the most accurate, most current picture of COVID-19 in this county as (health officials) are presenting to us,” she said. “As supervisors, that is what we are charged with making public policy on. And I have confidence in (Park), and I am grateful for her and her team.”