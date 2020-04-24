- 495 confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 24 deaths. While San Joaquin County shares a breakdown of cases by location and demographics in a weekly report each Friday, that data had not yet been posted at 5 p.m. The county warns that true numbers are unknown as most cases cannot be tested; numbers include only positive tests.
- 1,019 cases in Sacramento County, including 12 in Galt, 2 in Isleton, and 175 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 41 deaths: 22 in Sacramento, 3 in Elk Grove, 4 in Citrus Heights, 2 in Rancho Cordova and 10 in the unincorporated county. 12 patients are 17 or younger, 446 patients are ages 18 to 49, 252 patients are 50 to 64, and 309 patients are 65 or older.
- 13 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. 9 have recovered. 1 patient is 17 or younger, 4 patients are ages 18 to 49, 1 patient is 50 to 64, and 7 patients are 65 or older.
- 8 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 5 have recovered.
- 264 cases in Stanislaus County, with 5 deaths. 187 have recovered.
- 1,401 cases in Alameda County, with 48 deaths. 23 patients are 17 or younger, 934 patients are ages 18 to 60, 435 patients are ages 61 or older. The ages of 4 patients are unknown.
- 786 cases in Contra Costa County, with 23 deaths. 34 patients are 20 or younger, 516 patients are ages 21 to 60, 176 patients are ages 61 to 80, and 58 patients are 81 or older.
- 39,719 cases in California, with 1,537 deaths.
- 866,646 cases in the United States, with 51,017 deaths. 96,677 have recovered.
- 2,790,986 cases worldwide, with 195,920 deaths. 781,382 have recovered.
Numbers reported as of 5 p.m. Friday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available. Only confirmed cases are included in this report.