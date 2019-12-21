LODI — The Lodi Police Department will host its annual Christmas Tree Giveaway on beginning at 8 a.m. today at the Lodi Police Station, 215 W. Elm St., Lodi.
Free trees will be available in front of the Police Department until all the trees are picked up. Most trees are 4 to 7 feet tall.
Officers will help load the trees onto vehicles.
The police department will also give away turkeys, donated by Ollie’s pub.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi Animal Services Foundation seeks donations for surgery
LODI — Lodi Animal Services Foundation seeks donations to cover the cost of leg surgery for a pup named Lenny Jr., who was hit by a car, before being brought to the Lodi Animal Shelter, 1345 W. Kettleman Lane.
Lenny Jr. already received the treatment and is currently in recovery. The surgery cost the Lodi shelter $2,979.
The foundation is looking to raise $3,000. People can donate to the Lodi Animal Services Foundation online at https://bit.ly/ 2PZBAqg, they have currently raised $535 for Lenny’s surgery cost.
To learn more about the Lodi Animal Services Foundation or the Lodi Animal Shelter find them on Facebook at www.facebook. com/LodiAnimalServices or by calling 209-333-6874.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi library closes at noon on Christmas Eve
LODI — The Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St., Lodi, will close at noon on Dec. 24 for Christmas Eve, and will be closed on Dec. 25, Christmas Day.
— Oula Miqbel
City hall closed on Dec. 24 and 25 holidays
LODI — Lodi City Hall 221 W. Pine St., Lodi will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, for the Christmas holiday.
— Oula Miqbel