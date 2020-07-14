STOCKTON — This week the San Joaquin County Office of Education will recognize the five finalists for the 2020 San Joaquin County Teacher of the Year in online tributes leading up to the announcement of the winner on Friday. on the SJCOE Facebook page at 5 p.m.
In the days before the announcement, visit www.sjcoe.org or look on the SJCOE's social media accounts for links to webpages highlighting each of the five finalists for San Joaquin County Teacher of the Year.
Laura La Rue, a teacher at Bear Creek High School, will be recognized on Thursday.
Other teachers to be highlighted this week include April Egusquiza from Farmington Elementary School in the Escalon Unified School District; Laura Sudderth from Lincoln Elementary School in the Manteca Unified School District; Linda Davis from Shasta Elementary School, in the MUSD; and Rachel Hernandez, Special Education Programs with San Joaquin County Office of Education, who is teaching at Sierra High School, in MUSD.
The winner, to be announced 5 p.m. Friday on the SJCOE Facebook page, will be the nominee for California Teacher of the Year and receive a $1,000 prize.
Each finalist receives a prize of $400. All Prizes are donated by Premier Community Credit Union.
— Wes Bowers
San Joaquin County to distribute surplus food in July
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Human Services Agency’s Food For You Program will distribute food at 18 different locations throughout the county for eligible residents. Items include shelf-stable canned vegetables, fruit, meat, and dry foods such as rice or pasta.
To be eligible, you must live in the county, and total monthly income cannot exceed $2,498.83 for one person; $3,376.17 for two people; $4,253.50 for three people; $5,130.83 for four people; $6,008.17 for five people; and $6,885.50 for six people. Add $877.33 for each additional person in the household.
Food will be distributed at the following locations on July 16:
- Lockeford Seventh Day Adventist Church, 19900 Elliot Road, Lockeford, from 8-11 a.m.
- Lodi Community Center, 415 Sacramento St., from 8:30-11 a.m.
- Thornton Community Center, 26675 N. Sacramento Blvd., Thornton, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Woodbridge Missionary Baptist Church, 673 Woodbridge Road, Woodbridge, from 10-11 a.m.
For more information, contact Paul Daveluy, Program Coordinator, at 209-468-3679, or email pdaveluy@sjgov.org.
— Wes Bowers
Dangerous mosquito found again in Stockton
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District’s mosquito surveillance system has detected the invasive yellow fever mosquito, Aedes aegypti, in the Brookside area of Stockton. While the mosquito species is not currently spreading any viruses in California, Aedes aegypti can potentially spread yellow fever, dengue, zika and chikungunya viruses.
“With this find, this invasive mosquito has survived the winter and continues to populate,” district spokesman Aaron Devencenzi said in a news release. “The yellow fever mosquito is very difficult to control, so public call-ins are very important.”
Aedes aegypti is a small. about 1/4 inch black and white mosquito that bites aggressively during the day. The public is asked to report any daytime biting mosquitoes to the district.
Anyone experiencing mosquito bites during the day should immediately call 209-982-4675 or 800-300-4675, or report online at www.sjmosquito.org.
— K. Cathey