The Lodi Police Department honored four of its own last week with promotions and retirements.
After 21 years in law enforcement, Capt. Steve Nelson retired from the department on May 14.
Beginning his career as a reserve officer, Nelson was hired by the department in March of 2000 and held a variety of positions that included K-9 handler, corporal, patrol sergeant, investigations sergeant, and lieutenant.
Nelson was also a member of the SWAT team for nine years.
The department said Nelson is looking forward to spending more time with family in his retirement.
As Nelson leaves the department, Lt. Eric VerSteeg was promoted to the rank of captain, while Sgt. Ricardo Garcia was promoted to lieutenant and Corporal Daniel Bristow was promoted to sergeant.
VerSteeg has been with the department since 2003, and prior to his promotion, he was assigned to the patrol division as the administrative lieutenant and dayshift watch commander. He was assigned as the support services division commander on Monday.
Garcia has been with the department since 2007, and prior to his promotion was assigned as the general investigations sergeant. He was assigned to the patrol division Monday and takes over as watch commander.
Bristow has been with the department since 2013, volunteering as a cadet for several years prior to being hired as an officer.
On Monday, he was assigned to the patrol division as a supervisor.