STOCKTON — The City of Lodi’s access center received a much-needed shot in the arm last week that will allow the project to be completed within the next two years.
The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved allocating $5.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding toward the project at its Dec. 13 meeting.
City of Lodi planning department director John Della Monica said the allocation would help the project get over the “last hump” of its schedule, which is the access center’s ultimate completion.
“Right now (the project) is in its design development phase,” he told supervisors last week. “Design development is simply moving something that is conceptual into something that is much more definable from that (first) stage, which will be completion of construction documents needed to prepare the project for the bidding process and permitting.”
With the $5.3 million, Della Monica said the city could complete design documents within the next three months, then have the permitting process finished by the end of May.
The bidding process and groundbreaking for the project could conceivably take place just a few months after that he said, weather permitting.
Last year, supervisors allocated some $2.8 million to the city for projects aimed at solving the homeless crisis.
That initial allocation was used to purchase property at 712 N. Sacramento St. last October.
“We are going to try and continue to lead the way in this arena, for not only our city, but the county,” Lodi City Councilman Doug Kuehne said. “From that, we’ll make some mistakes and (others) can learn from us. But as generous as you can possibly be today, we have many more phases that we need to accomplish.”
The existing 23,000-square-foot structure will be remodeled to accommodate 200 beds, and once complete, the access center will be a low-barrier, service-focused shelter that will connect homeless individuals to needed resources and assist in transitioning out of homelessness.
On-site services will include intensive case management, hygiene facilities, and round-the-clock staffing including security and janitorial services.
Partners, pets and possessions are allowed in a low-barrier setting, but violence, weapons, open use of illegal substances, or disruptive behavior will be prohibited within the facility.
Earlier this year, the city partnered with Stockton-based nonprofit organization Inner City Action to open a temporary shelter at the site to accommodate Lodi’s homeless while the permanent facility is designed.
City officials said the temporary shelter houses as many as 49 people a night, while an average of 80 people a day check in and use some of its services.
Lauding the city for its efforts, supervisors noted Lodi was the first agency to form its own committee on homelessness not long after the county convened its own task force.
Supervisor Kathy Miller said for several years, various cities held the belief their unsheltered individuals were not from the area and would have them transported to downtown Stockton as a solution.
“Lodi didn’t have that approach,” she said. “Lodi had knowledge because they had folks on the ground, and they understood the folks who were homeless in Lodi didn’t want to go anywhere else. They also felt Lodi was their home. From an abundance of compassion, the (Lodi Committee on Homelessness) and elected leaders really got it.”
Supervisor Tom Patti commended Lodi for leading the charge and called the city’s access center project a success story.
“This is an absolute prime example of leadership, of looking at solutions, of looking at what is going to make a difference for those living in squalor and despair,” he said. “When you see just two success stories … it’s such a better approach when you have to marvel at your foresight to do more.”
