The victim of Lodi’s first homicide of 2019, 34-year-old Rafael Morfin, had reportedly feuded with one of the suspects for months before being fatally shot on Lodi’s east side late last month, according to court documents.
The search warrant filed on March 5 by Lodi Police Detective Alberto Perez also showed that Morfin shot back at his attackers before receiving a fatal gunshot wound to the head on the 200 block of East Vine Street at approximately 10 p.m. Feb. 27.
According to the search warrant, one witness claimed to have heard 10 gunshots and another witness reported hearing as many as 20.
An empty gun holster was found in Morfin’s waistband, the warrant said. A third witness told detectives he found a gun on the ground next to Morfin after the shooting, took the gun and hid it in a nearby backyard, where detectives later found it.
The suspect — 45-year-old Marcus Trull Sr. — is currently being held without bail in San Joaquin County Jail.
Trull Sr. appeared before court on Tuesday morning for his alleged role in the shooting, which would be his second strike under California’s Three Strikes Law if convicted.
His son, 23-year-old Marcus Trull Jr., has also been arrested but a criminal complaint has not been filed against Trull Jr. as of Wednesday afternoon.
According to the search warrant, witnesses told Lodi detectives that the conflict between Morfin and Trull Sr. dates back at least to October 2018.
“(A witness) said Morfin had shot at Trull Sr. a few months ago and they have been fighting ever since,” Perez wrote in the search warrant.
The elder Trull’s ex-wife claimed Trull Sr. had tried to push her car off the road on Oct. 27, 2018, according to the warrant.
Trull Sr. later came to the Lodi Police Department and said he was following his ex-wife because she allegedly stole money from him. He told police that his ex-wife’s boyfriend, later identified as Morfin, both rammed and fired a gun at Trull’s vehicle, causing Trull Sr. to sustain a “superficial gunshot wound to the neck,” according to the warrant.
The ex-wife told detectives she was dating Morfin and had been for several months, according to the warrant, and that Trull Sr. was “very upset about this and has threatened Morfin in the past.”
“(The ex-wife) said that right after the shooting happened, Trull called her and said, ‘I should have shot you (ex-wife) in the head,’” Perez wrote in the warrant. “(Ex-wife) said she spoke with Trull the morning after the shooting and he said he was going to Miami with his son Trull Jr. Trull said he was waiting for his tax return to come through before he left. Trull did not say why he was leaving.”
The ex-wife agreed to a “pre-text call” with Trull Sr., the warrant said, during which Trull Sr. neither confirmed or denied shooting Morfin.
“When (ex-wife) asked Trull if he shot Morfin, Trull would respond ‘you’re not stupid’ implying that he did shoot Morfin,” Perez wrote in the warrant.
“Trull told (ex-wife) that he did not trust her calling him and said he wanted to talk in person and not over the phone. Trull reiterated that he was going to Miami as soon as his taxes came in.”
According to an article published Tuesday night by Stockton Record reporter Roger Phillips, additional court records show that the ex-wife obtained a protective order against Trull Sr. in 2018, claiming that he physically abused her and held her and her 15-year-old daughter hostage while threatening to shoot his ex-wife.
The ex-wife also alleged that Trull Sr. sexually abused her 8-year-old son, Phillips reported.
Morfin was convicted of second-degree battery in 2010, Phillips reported, and a criminal complaint was filed against him in late 2018 for allegedly possessing a controlled substance, a firearm and ammunition.
Court records also showed that, after Morfin failed to appear before the court, an arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 15, 12 days before he was fatally shot, Phillips reported.