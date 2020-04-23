Do you know a hero?
The Lodi News-Sentinel is looking for stories about doctors, nurses and other health care workers, grocery and restaurant workers, firefighters, EMTs, teachers, servicemen and women, police officers and other essential workers who have been going above and beyond to keep Lodi strong during the coronavirus pandemic.
We’re asking community members who know a hero to help us give them the recognition they deserve. We will be printing a special feature on Saturday, May 9 to celebrate our Hometown Heroes.
To nominate a hero, email news@lodinews.com with the subject “Hometown Heroes” before May 6. Please include your hero’s name and a sentence or two about why they deserve to be featured. Photos are welcome!
The News-Sentinel is also looking for sponsors and advertisers who want to help celebrate Lodi’s heroes. For more information, or to find out about sponsoring or advertising in upcoming projects such as our Graduation 2020 special section, call 209-369-2761.