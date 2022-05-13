On with the show: San Joaquin County Fair returns in June with new offerings, followed by AgFest

It’s been three years since laughter, music and the smell of hot dogs and cotton candy emanated from the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on South Airport Way in Stockton.
But event organizers announced this week the county fair will return with the theme “Bloom Where You Are Planted” during the first weekend of June.
“We are excited to have the San Joaquin County Fair back in 2022 for some safe family fun, with food, entertainment, live music, and carnival rides and games,” Fair CEO Jennifer Stafford said. “We can’t wait to bring our community together for this event and we have made an effort to keep ticket prices low at only $5 online during presale for all ages and kids 4 and under are free.”
Stafford said the 2022 theme was a nod to having two years without the fair being held.
“The fairgrounds has gone through some trials and tribulations the last couple of years,” she said. “And we want to start again and make progress from where we are at from this moment.”
The fair will feature 12 new food vendors, Stafford said. Some of the unique offerings that will be available include gold-plated ice cream cones and unicorn shakes, as well as Oreo funnel cakes and foot-long corn dogs.
The gold-plated ice cream cones are just that: gold plated, but with edible gold, not the real thing, Stafford said. The unicorn shakes will be pastel-colored drinks topped with rainbow candy toppings in an inflatable collector’s cup, she added.
Entertainment includes DJ Bobby Brown providing music in the afternoons, while A Tribute Tom Petty takes the main stage the evening of June 3, while One of These Nights — A Tribute to the Eagles, perform June 4.
Hispanic Heritage Day is June 5, and pop rock band Los Parras will take the stage to close out the festival.
Daily acts traversing the fairgrounds throughout the weekend include Jeremy the Juggler, Steve’s Balloons, The Magic of Rafael and JD’s Flying K9 Show.
Some 30 commercial and retail vendors are lined up to offer merchandise, arts and crafts, and Stafford said the fair is still accepting applications.
Those interested can visit www.sanjoaquinfair.com.
The fair will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on June 3, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 4 and 5.
AgFest
Just five days after the conclusion of the fair, the San Joaquin AgFest Junior Livestock & Auction will bring 4H and FFA members from across the county to showcase their beef, swine, lamb rabbits, poultry and goats.
AgFest volunteer Molly Watkins said there are 1,515 entries this year, the most the event has ever seen. Of those, 1,227 are animals.
The remaining 288 entries are in the ag mechanics, floral, horticulture and entomology competitions, she said.
The dairy show will kick AgFest off on June 10, and the dairy replacement show follows the next day. Auctions for all other animals will take place June 18.
Watkins said every feature of prior AgFests will be returning this year, including the dog show, breeding show and youth ag and science show.
Also making a return are the Clean Pen Awards, in which youngsters tidy up their animals’ areas for presentation perfection.
AgFest consists of numerous competitions throughout the week, including:
• Agriculture mechanics, which focuses on metal and woodworking projects.
• Entomology, where participants display an insect collection.
• Horticulture, featuring gardening skills, with divisions for vegetables, fruits, nuts and herbs.
• Florticulture, highlighting creative green thumbs, from potted plants and cut flowers grown at home to floral arrangements or container/dish gardens.
• A dog show featuring an obedience course and showmanship skills.
• Breeding shows including poultry, rabbits, cavies, dairy cattle, breeding beef, boer and dairy goats, sheep and gilts (young female pigs).
• Market shows for turkeys, meat birds, rabbits, beef cattle, goats, sheep and swine.
“We’re really excited to be back to normal,” Watkins said. “Last year was a great turnout, we had 650 kids last year. I don’t know how many we have yet, but with more than 1,500 entries, there will be a lot of kids.”
For more information on the event, visit sanjoaquinagfest.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.