Unseated Lodi councilman Shakir Khan vows to take a stand in court

Shakir Khan speaks to the council about his disputed resignation from the council at the March 1 city council meeting at Carnegie Forum.

 David Witte/News-Sentinel

The Lodi City Council voted to appoint a replacement to former councilman Shakir Khan's District 4 seat during a special meeting on Tuesday morning, choosing the option over holding an expensive election later this year or leaving the seat vacant.

The decision follows Khan’s disputed resignation after his arrest last month on more than a dozen election fraud charges related to the 2020 election. Khan has said he was under duress and coerced into signing his resignation during a visit from Lodi Mayor Mikey Hothi at the San Joaquin County Jail the day of his arrest. The city council has recognized the resignation as legally binding, while Khan, who is also facing charges of illegal gambling, money laundering, tax evasion and unemployment fraud from a 2020 arrest, and his attorney have vowed to take the fight to court.