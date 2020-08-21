- 15,622* (see note below) total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 294 deaths. On Friday, 144 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 50 in intensive care; 15 COVID-19 patients were at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, including 7 in the ICU. 13,859* are considered "recovered."
- 15,246 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County. There have been 234 deaths. On Friday, 232 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 77 in intensive care. 11,851 have "likely recovered."
- Calaveras County has not updated its data since Tuesday. At that time, there were 181 total cases, with 1 death. 3 were hospitalized on Tuesday. 160 had recovered.
- 221 cases in Amador County, with 14 deaths. 4 are currently hospitalized. 176 have been released from isolation. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 13,084 cases in Stanislaus County, with 223 deaths. 11,825 have recovered.
- 16,469* cases in Alameda County, with 234 deaths.
- 12,362* cases in Contra Costa County, with 164 deaths. 93 are currently hospitalized.
- 650,336 total cases in California, with 11,821 deaths.
- 5,618,133 cases in the United States, with 175,245 deaths. 1,965,056 have recovered.
- 22,847,562 cases worldwide, with 797,007 deaths. 14,629,729 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5 p.m. Friday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.
* Note: Cases are underreported. Due to technical issues with the State of California’s reporting system, case data from July 27 and later was severely delayed. While the state has corrected the issues, San Joaquin, Contra Costa and Alameda counties are still updating their data. Data regarding deaths and hospitalizations has not been affected. The state addressed the issue and cleared its own backlog on Monday, but counties are still correcting and updating their local data.
San Joaquin County has changed the definition of “recovered” to include: symptomatic — at least 14 days have passed since symptoms first appeared; asymptomatic — at least 14 days since first positive COVID-19 test. Patients who are still hospitalized are not being counted as “recovered.” It is possible that patients with continuing symptoms who are not hospitalized are being counted among the “recovered.”