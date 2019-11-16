Owning a car can be both a pleasurable and frustrating experience.
A car gives one the freedom to get to point A to point B in a somewhat timely manner.
But it can also cause stress and worry when something breaks down and an owner does not know how to solve the issue.
Bill Morrison, service manager at Lakewood Auto Repair, said the most car owners ignore basic warnings, such as the check engine or check oil lights on dashboards.
Morrison said car owners should keep an eye of fluid levels such as oil, transmission and anti-freeze on a regular basis, as lack of those basic car necessities could cause major problems down the road.
“You don’t want people to run out of oil while they’re driving,” he said. “If you don’t check that light, the engine can just shut down on you and cause serious damage. When the check engine light comes on, if you don’t smog it on a regular basis, that causes other problems that are hard to identify.”
Car owners should make a habit of checking fluid levels at regularly set mileage intervals, he said.
For example, engine oil should be changed between 3,000 and 5,000 miles, and air filters should be replaced between 15,000 and 30,000 miles.
For major tune-ups, Morrison said owners should commit to bringing their cars to a mechanic at specific mileage milestones.
Typically mechanics and car experts recommend engine inspections at 30,000 miles, 60,000 miles and 90,000 miles. At those intervals, certain items such as air and fuel filters, batteries, hoses and spark plugs may need to be replaced.
Morrison said newer model vehicles only need major overhauls at 100,000 miles. Still, other check-ups such as fluid levels, oil filters and timing belt inspections should be done more regularly.
Lakewood Auto Repair has a posted schedule of routine check-ups and inspections on the wall at his shop so clients can get a sense of when they need to come in for repairs, Morrison said.
He added that those looking for a mechanic should shop around before rushing to get repairs fixed.
“You have to compare apples to apples though,” Morrison said. “One guy might not do the quality of repair work that another does. A lot of shops just want to charge you $100 and get you out of there as soon as they can.”
Morrison said if customers can provide a good description of the problems they are having with their car, he can return a more accurate diagnosis. That is something owners should always try to give mechanics when their car needs service, he said. Then, they can be quoted a fair and accurate price.
While the engine might be the most important component to your vehicle, drivers must keep a close eye on the condition of their tires to remain safe on the roads.
Dennis Cunnington at Bruce’s Tires said monitoring the air pressure count in your tires is one of the simplest ways to ensure your safety when driving.
Lower air pressure in your tires can cause them to generate more heat inside their system as they turn. The hotter a tire gets, the more likely you are to have a blowout on the road, he said. Conversely, Cunnington said you want to make sure not to over-inflate your tires, as that can also reduce tire wear and affect the handling of your vehicle.
Typically, the recommended pressure for tires is between 30 and 35 pounds per square inch, he said.
Brands like Toyota and Lexus now install sensors that tell drivers exactly what PSI reading is in tires, but for those with older models, Cunnington said it’s always good to bring their vehicle to the experts.
“You should check tire pressure once a month, and the best thing to do is pop in to a shop,” he said. “If you stop at a gas station, you could use their air compressor, but if it’s not working properly, you may not get an accurate read, and that could lead to problems.”
Tires must also be rotated on a consistent basis, typically between 5,000 and 6,000 miles, to preserve their tread and longevity, Cunnington said.
“In the summer months, you want to have good tread so your tire grips the road and remains cooler,” he said. “In the winter, you want the tread to channel water through the tire’s grooves for more grip on the pavement.”
A tire’s tread depth is measure in 32nds of an inch. Anything above 4/32nds of an inch is considered good. Anything lower than that, Cunnington said, requires new tires for your car.
While the summer and winter months provide different driving conditions for motorists, Cunnington said there is no need to buy tires as the weather changes.
He said about 95 percent of vehicles are built to accommodate “all-season” tires.
If your tires need more air pressure, or you need new ones but are unsure as to what your vehicle requires, Cunnington said a lot of cars have different specifications.
He said motorists should read the sticker or plaque affixed to the inside of your driver’s side door, which explains the recommended PSI for your vehicle and what kinds of tires should be installed.