The Lodi Unified School District is investigating the origin of several demeaning social media pages targeting different students at Lodi High School.
The pages, which appeared on Instagram, were discovered by students and parents over the weekend, and removed or reported by the end of the day Monday, school officials said.
“We want to be clear that these Instagram accounts are not representative of our school’s values or principles,” Lodi High principal Adam Auerbach said in a statement to parents Tuesday morning.
“We are completely appalled by these accounts and their racially insensitive posts,” he said. “We have reported the accounts that are still active to Instagram for their hate speech/images.”
The accounts were not just limited to racial insensitivity. One account featured photos of students the owner believed to be homosexual, and another account called out the kinds of shoes some students wore on campus. There were about a dozen different accounts with different targets.
In his Tuesday statement, Auerbach said school and district administration will continue to ensure all staff and students are treated equally and can return to campus in a safe and welcoming environment.
In addition, he said any students who engage in bullying or racism would be met with “swift discipline by school administration,” as set forth in the Lodi Unified School District Board of Education policy regarding student conduct. According to board policy 5131.3, students who violate district or school rules and regulations may be subject to discipline including, but not limited to, suspension; expulsion; transfer to alternative programs; referral to a student success team or counseling services; or denial of participation in extracurricular or co-curricular activities. In addition, board policy states the superintendent shall notify local law enforcement as appropriate.
“We want to reiterate that our school does not condone racism or bullying of any kind,” Auerbach said.
“Our Lodi High community is one that is inclusive, diverse, and rich with many different cultures and ethnicities. While we may be different, we are together in our commitment to the Lodi High way.”
He added that if parents had information that may help determine who was responsible for the web pages, they can make an appointment with their student’s assistant principal. They can also report information anonymously through the district’s See Something Say Something program at www.lodiusd.net/parents/say-something-program.