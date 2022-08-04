The City of Lodi is throwing shade at hundreds of residents — but it’s cool.
Tree Lodi forester Bill Nantt gave an overview of the city’s popular shade tree pilot program during Tuesday’s city council shirtsleeve session, and council members were expected to okay a second year of funding for the project during Wednesday’s council meeting.
Last year, Lodi Electric Utility partnered with Tree Lodi to create the Lodi Shade Tree Program to provide free trees and planting instructions to eligible customers in an effort to help keep their homes cooler during hot summers and reduce energy bills.
Working on a $71,500 budget, Tree Lodi worked with nine nurseries in the region to secure 500 trees. Nantt said that far exceeded his expectations, telling the council he initially believed that 100 tree plantings would have been a success.
Residents were instructed to apply online at www.treelodi.com, and the only requirement to participate was being a Lodi Electric customer.
After completing an application, Nantt would schedule an at-home meeting, survey properties and provide advice as to where to plant the tree and what kind would be best. Residents were given an educational video about tree plantings and were responsible for the digging and prep work.
“The customer did the labor,” Nantt said, and Tree Lodi delivered the trees, stakes and ties.
Each customer was able to reserve as many as three five-gallon trees, as long as their properties could accommodate them.
Tree Lodi initially promoted the program by speaking to civic groups and posting on social media, and by Feb. 1 of last year 17 people had applied to the program. However, when Tree Lodi branched out their promotional efforts and inserted flyers into city utility bills, the requests for tree plantings sprouted at a rapid pace. By early March there were 150 applicants, leading to discussions to suspend new site visits.
“We were scrambling,” Nantt told the council.
A few days later, new applications were halted with 191 customers served and 573 trees (33 species) delivered in the first year. Japanese maple was the most requested tree, Nantt told the council.
“For me personally, this a big deal, a big accomplishment,” Nantt said.
Council members seemed pleased with the first-year results.
“It’s terrific to see this effort and I know the volunteers hours are a big burden,” Councilman Mark Chandler said before thanking Nantt and Tree Lodi for their work.
Looking ahead to the second year of the program, Tree Lodi would like to get the trees ordered earlier this time around, reduce the species offered to around 30 from 50, and get more volunteers involved.
Michelle Dominguez was the first resident to receive shade trees in December at her Pacific Avenue home. She would definitely encourage neighbors and friends in town to consider applying for shade trees.
“I think it’s a great program,” she said. “I’m happy the program was able to get support from the city and nurseries, and I think once word got out there was an overwhelming demand. It shows that people know the importance of trees, not just because they provide shade, but because of their benefit to the environment.”
