LODI — Lodi Police Department officers responded to an attempted homicide in the 500 block of Maple Street at 4 p.m. Saturday. According to police, two people became involved in a physical altercation with a man who stabbed both of them.
The two victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries and are expected to survive, police said.
Jonathan Bolden, 50, of Lodi, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was booked into San Joaquin County Jail, police said.
— Wes Bowers
WOW Museum reopens after sudden closure
LODI — The World of Wonders Science Museum reopened at 10 a.m. Sunday after a sudden two-day closure.
The museum closed abruptly at about 12:30 p.m. Friday, canceling the Punkin Chunkin event scheduled for Saturday.
On its Facebook page, the museum said there was an issue addressed immediately for the safety of guests and staff, and that the Lodi Police Department is conducting an investigation.
— Wes Bowers
Santa and the newspaper are seeking your letters
LODI — A skateboard? A remote-controlled plane? A doll? A pony? Whatever you want for Christmas, we want to hear about it!
Local children are invited to share their Christmas wishes with Santa Claus — and the Lodi News-Sentinel, too. Their letters will be shared with readers in a special Letters to Santa publication.
Typed letters may be emailed to Lodi Living Editor Kyla Cathey at kyla@lodinews.com, or brought to the News-Sentinel office on a USB drive. Letters must be received by Thursday, Dec. 5.
— News-Sentinel staff
Bartender arrest linked to Highway 12 crash
SACRAMENTO — Agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control arrested Kelly Woodward of Sacramento on Nov. 1, for furnishing alcohol to a minor resulting in great bodily harm. Woodward is accused of selling/furnishing alcohol to Ainise Taimani of Antioch, 19, in the early morning hours of May 26 at the Cinch Bar in Sacramento.
A few hours after she was illegally served alcohol at the bar, Taimani was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence, after the car she was driving crashed on Highway 12 in San Joaquin County. Taimani’s cousin, Tui Talia, was a passenger in the car and was killed in the crash.
ABC opened an investigation immediately after the crash to find out the source of the alcohol consumed by the underage driver. The crash itself was investigated by the California Highway Patrol.
ABC agents conducted a series of interviews, examined evidence and found that Woodward sold alcohol to Taimani at the Cinch Bar. They also discovered that Taimani had purchased alcohol illegally at the Hollywood Market in Sacramento before she went to the Cinch Bar.
ABC will be seeking disciplinary action against the Cinch Bar and Hollywood Market.
— Special to the News-Sentinel