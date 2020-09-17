LODI — Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of shots fired at the In N Out, 2626 W. Kettleman Lane, at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Upon arrival, officers found the suspects in a vehicle, sitting in the restaurant’s drive-thru lane. The occupants were removed from the vehicle, and a search found a loaded 9mm handgun inside, police said.
Officers arrested 24-year-old Dylan Anker of Lathrop and 35-year-old Tim McCandless of Folsom on suspicion of possession of a firearm, unlawfully discharging a firearm, and DUI, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Idol Beer Works to hold Alzheimer’s fundraiser
LODI — Idol Beer Works will host a Stockton Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser on Sept. 18, featuring the Nick Isaak Band.
The brewery’s cabana area is sold out for the concert, but the outside dining area will be open until 9 p.m. Representatives from the walk will be available at 6 p.m. to answer questions, take donations and help with registration. The walk will be held on Oct. 17.
For more information, call Teresa Mandella at 209-298-3813.
— Wes Bowers