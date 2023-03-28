A former Lodi City Council member and one of the candidates from the 2020 election are just two of four applicants looking to fill the vacant District 4 seat this week.

JoAnne Mounce, who served on the council for 16 years and took third in 2020, has submitted her application to return to the dais, as has Ramon Yepez, who finished second that year behind ousted councilman Shakir Khan.