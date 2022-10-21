Valley awarded $118M for clean ag equipment

 COURTESY PHOTOGRAPH

More clean machines are coming to valley farms.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution District has accepted an additional $118.8 million to replace agricultural equipment in the San Joaquin Valley, with the funding from the California Air Resources Board seen as a step in reducing agricultural emissions through regulatory and incentive-based strategies.