Myers emphasizes outcomes in Lodi Unified board bid

The three contested races for Lodi Unified School District’s Board of education are all being fought for by parents and teachers.
Erich Myers is one of those teachers vying for a seat on the board, but the only one who is not a Lodi Unified employee.
Myers said he is running because he wants to improve student outcomes and be an agent of positive change.
Like many of the other educators running for seats on the board, Myers believes his experience will get him elected.
“I have 25 years of experience in education, including teaching primary, intermediate, and high school students,” he said. “I also have experience working in the private sector and have been trained in how to build and execute organizational budgets.”
A math teacher with neighboring Stockton Unified School District, Myers is running against parents Samantha Osborne and Katherine King, as well as retired Lodi Unified science teacher Sherry Alexander.
The four are all looking to fill George Neely’s Area 3 seat that he has left vacant after deciding not to seek re-election in November.
“I want to make sure every student in Lodi Unified has access to high quality college prep classes as well as career technical pathways,” he said. “So that they will be fully prepared to attend college after graduation or go into the work force with the skills need to get a job that pays a living wage.”
If elected, Myers wants to ensure students of color, low-socioeconomic students, and students with special needs are provided more resources to succeed, and that all campuses are for both students and faculty alike.
He said parents should be offered the opportunity to assist in their child’s education, and that curriculum meet state standards.
Born in Stockton, Myers has lived in the Area 3 — which includes Beckman, Borchardt and Nichols elementary schools, as well as Lodi Middle and Tokay high school — for 11 years.
A graduate of Edison High School, Myers received an associate’s degree in science and math from San Joaquin Delta College and a bachelor’s degree in history from California State University, Sacramento.
He earned a multiple subject teaching credential from National University and will earn a master’s degree in mathematics education from Western Governors University in January.
He has been a Stockton Unified teacher since 2002, and he and his wife Lorelei have four children.
“Lodi Unified needs to make sure they are providing pathways for students to gain the skills necessary to compete for high skilled jobs of the 21st century,” he said. “They also need to engage the community to make sure that our students are gaining the skills needed to become productive members of our community.”
