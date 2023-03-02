Troubled waters for some Acampo residents that were flooded out of homes

Emergency responders evacuate a resident from the Arbor Mobile Home Park in Acampo after heavy rains flooded the park on Sunday, Jan. 15. An emergency evacation order was issued the next day. More than six weeks later, some residents still have not returned home.

ACAMPO — More than six weeks after an emergency evacuation was ordered at a flooded Acampo mobile home park, some residents have still not returned to their homes and are being denied federal recovery assistance.

“I’ve been out of my house for nearly two months because they’ve been taking their sweet time for repairs,” Alexis Chevalier said. “My home is getting ready to fall of its axles and it’s getting worse.”