Troubled waters for some Acampo residents that were flooded out of homes

ACAMPO — More than six weeks after an emergency evacuation was ordered at a flooded Acampo mobile home park, some residents have still not returned to their homes and are being denied federal recovery assistance.
“I’ve been out of my house for nearly two months because they’ve been taking their sweet time for repairs,” Alexis Chevalier said. “My home is getting ready to fall of its axles and it’s getting worse.”
Chevalier, 29, has lived at the Arbor Mobile Home Park for 10 years, and was one of some 200 residents evacuated on Jan. 15 after a second round of atmospheric rivers brought heavy rain and flooding to the area.
Four days after evacuating, residents were eligible to apply for FEMA disaster relief.
Chevalier said she applied for assistance at that time, but was only approved to receive a new HVAC system.
When other assistance requests were denied, Chevalier said she appealed the decision. However, her appeal was denied Monday.
“I’ve lost all the skirting that lines the base of the outside of my home,” she said. “I’ve lost everything underneath the home, like the insulation and the HVAC system. I need new piers and a support foundation because the water sat for five days.”
In addition to the home and its infrastructure on the brink of failing, Chevalier said the flurry of rain that the region has experienced since the beginning of the year has now caused mold to grow inside.
And it’s not only her home, but many of her neighbors that are experiencing the same issues, she said.
“I can’t have my kids in there until its treated for mold because they both have asthma,” she said. “My home is sinking and pulling apart.”
Chevalier said she has tried to contact FEMA for an explanation, but has not received any return phone calls.
A phone call to the agency’s representative in San Joaquin County was not returned to the News-Sentinel Wednesday.
Hilary Crowley, San Joaquin County Deputy County Administrator, said the eligibility rate for FEMA’s Individuals and Households program is 30.93%, meaning a third of those who apply for assistance are approved for relief.
Crowley said that as of Feb. 27, FEMA found 184 homeowners throughout the county were able to return to their residences because repairs were not required. Homeowners are allowed to appeal that decision if they disagree.
In addition, inspectors were unable to contact 38 homeowners three times to survey any claimed property damage, and another eight homeowners were denied assistance because they failed the identity verification process.
Seven more homeowners were ineligible because they had insurance coverage.
The agency added that 84 rental households were safe to occupy, and inspectors were unable to contact 44 rental households three separate times.
Another 29 households were ineligible for rental assistance because they were unwilling to relocate, six households had duplicate reviews submitted, three failed the identity verification process and three failed because their occupancy was not verified.
To date, FEMA has provided nearly $2 million in housing assistance and more than $135,000 in other assistance to the county’s disaster survivors.
“Each survivor’s situation is unique and evaluated on a case-by-case basis,” Crowley said. “Each applicant will receive a determination letter from FEMA that will provide next steps. A determination letter may indicate that an applicant is ineligible for assistance but that is not a denial. Within each determination letter, applicants are provided a reason for the ineligibility and told what they need to do to appeal the decision.”
Crowley said often times, applicants only need to provide more information, which can be done at one of the Disaster Recovery Centers, or by contacting FEMA at 800-621-3362, or online at www.disasterassistance.org.
“The evacuation order was lifted when state and county entities, plus the utilities, deemed it structurally safe to do so,” she said. “The condition of the interior was never assessed; no one entered their private property. The county is providing access to resources for residents. Depending on their issues, the park’s property manager would also be involved and not necessarily the county.”
According to the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services, the California Department of Housing and Community Development is going to follow-up with its code enforcement division to ensure or confirm that no Arbor residents are unable to return to their homes.
Depending on what HCD finds, the county’s Human Services Agency will work on providing long-term shelter to residents until homes are habitable again.
Chevalier said she and her family have a mobile trailer and are currently parked on her mother’s property in Lockeford.
She returns to the mobile home park daily to drop her 1-year-old daughter off at a neighbor’s house to babysit, then takes her 4-year-old son to school in Morada before driving to work in Stockton.
Her neighbor, she said, was one of the lucky residents whose home did not suffer nearly as much damage as others.
Chevalier said she was going to try and call FEMA again Wednesday afternoon.
“It just feels like their looping us all around,” she said. “It’s very hard to find out anything and get help from anyone. We’re still trying to get things done.”
