Acampo residents who spent much of the winter flooded out could be the beneficiary of federal funds flowing into San Joaquin County.
As part of the 2024 federal budget process, San Joaquin County recently submitted more than $18 million in funding requests to support six local projects that would enhance programs, services and infrastructure projects throughout the county.
In collaboration with Senators Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein as well as Representatives Josh Harder and John Duarte, the following funding requests were submitted by San Joaquin County:
• $2 million as part of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta One Water Initiative on behalf of the Delta Counties Coalition for the second phase of the Acampo Area Drainage Innovation Project. The project would provide additional flood risk reduction by intercepting and diverting surface flood waters of the Acampo area towards the Mokelumne River to convey and spread flood flows onto agricultural lands. In addition to improving flood protection, the recharged floodwaters would improve groundwater conditions in a critically over-drafted groundwater basin.
• $3.64 million from the Department of Public Works for countywide back-up generators and pumps to improve water and storm drainage system reliability and resiliency. Fixed generators will be placed around the county, including Acampo and Lower Sacramento Road. The ultimate goal is to protect life and property while mitigating the risks associated with weather-related disasters.
• $1.8 million from the Department of Public Works to remove sediment deposits near Corral Hollow Road Bridge that were exacerbated by the winter storms in late 2022 and early 2023. The sediment resulted in road closures that impacted access to Lawrence Livermore and Sandia National Laboratories and detoured nearly 5,000 trips. The funding would be used to replace and raise the Corral Hollow Road Bridge, remove sediment, and replace a nearby structure.
• $3.5 million from the Department of Public Works for Lincoln Village Maintenance District Water System Improvements to construct about 7,000 linear feet of water mains and 125 service laterals that provide domestic water service to the district. It will also replace aging steel pipes which require frequent repairs and relocate them from backyard easements to the frontage of homes to improve maintenance access. Water meters will also be added.
• $2 million from the Department of Health Care Services/Behavioral Health Services for “Be Well San Joaquin.” The money would help fund a one-stop-shop and a continuum of support and services for individuals in need of acute substance use and mental health care. The completed project would include access to care, crisis stabilization, a psychiatric health facility, a sobering center, medical detoxification, a youth and adult residential substance use disorder facility, dual-diagnosed outpatient services, and follow-up care.
• $500,000 from the Department of Health Care Services – Veterans Service Office to fund furniture, fixtures, and equipment for a new office and memorial garden.
Members of Congress are expected to submit their selected projects to the House and Senate appropriations committees in late April 2023 for consideration as part of the final fiscal year 2024 federal budget.
