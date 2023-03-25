Flooding leads to long closure of Highway 99 between Lodi, Acampo

Crews work to clear water from Highway 99 north of Lodi on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

 Courtesy photograph/Caltrans District 10

Acampo residents who spent much of the winter flooded out could be the beneficiary of federal funds flowing into San Joaquin County.

As part of the 2024 federal budget process, San Joaquin County recently submitted more than $18 million in funding requests to support six local projects that would enhance programs, services and infrastructure projects throughout the county.