LODI — Lodi Library Public Library will host a Master Food Preserver class in the community room at 201 W. Locust St. from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 8. The class will focus on growing tomatoes and making salsas and preserving tomato products. The Master Gardeners will be sharing methods and tips for a successful tomato harvest.
The class is free and is taught jointly by the certified UCCE Master Gardeners and Master Food Preservers. To reserve your seat please call 209-953-6100 or visit http://sjmastergardeners.ucanr.edu/?n ewsitem=79293 to sign up.
— Oula Miqbel
LUSD to host annual math tournament
LODI — Lodi Unified School District will host its annual elementary math tournament on Saturday, April 13 at Tokay High School at 1111 W. Century Blvd. in Lodi from 9 a.m. to noon.
The math tournament is open to students in grades four, five and six throughout Lodi Unified. There will be approximately 20 teams participating.
— Oula Miqbel
Galt Prom Closet to host dress giveaway
GALT — Galt Prom Closet, will host its annual prom dress giveaway. It will offer free prom dresses to high school students today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at Liberty Ranch High School at 12945 Marengo Road in Galt. The prom closet will be set up inside the school cafeteria.
The prom closet allows young women to pick out a dress, shoes, beauty products and accessories. It has more than 2,000 dresses to choose from in different sizes and styles.
Students must have a valid high school I.D. to gain entry to the closet.
For more information about the prom closet, call Danielle Sanders at 209-663-2845, or you can reach out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GaltPromCloset.
— Oula Miqbel
McNerney targets gerrymandering
STOCKTON — In an effort to reduce the role of partisan bias in congressional district mapping and return power to the American voters, Congressman Jerry McNerney (D-Stockton) has introduced legislation to establish a set of standards centered on scientific and mathematical techniques.
H.R. 2057, the Fair and Inclusive Redistricting (FAIR) Map Act, would direct the National Academy of Science to conduct a study to develop guidelines, best practices and examples for congressional redistricting. The Academy’s recommendations would also have to maintain geographic contiguity, compactness, and comply with the constitutional equal population requirement as well as the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
— Oula Miqbel
Baby deaths prompt toy warning
The Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play should not be used by infants 3 months old or older, or infants who have begun to roll over. Caregivers should also be sure to clip the baby into the rocker's three-point harness.
That's the message the East Aurora company and the Consumer Product Safety Commission are trying to get out after 10 babies older than 3 months have died in the product since 2015.
Babies typically begin rolling over at 3 months. The reported deaths were associated with babies who had rolled over from their backs to their stomachs while not restrained in the product's harness.
No recall was issued, because the product is deemed safe when properly used.
— The Buffalo News, N.Y.