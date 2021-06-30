Tiny homes project expected to be completed by September

The City of Lodi’s first step in providing housing for at-risk homeless individuals is nearing completion, staff said this week.
John Della Monca, the city’s community development director, told the Lodi City Council during a special Tuesday morning meeting that Harmony Homes, also known as the “tiny homes” project, is about 90% complete.
He said all the grating, parking lots, storm drainage and utility connections have been done, and now it is a matter of waiting for the four housing units.
“The scheduled delivery of module units ... is probably still two months out,” Della Monica said. “There has been a tremendous delay in construction material. There’s also been a huge influx in requests for modular materials, and were effectively in hold position until those units can be assigned and delivered. The interesting part is once they are delivered on site, they will be installed in one hour.”
Della Monica’s update was part of the council’s unanimous approval to allocate Homeless Emergency Aid Program grant interest and one year of Permanent Local Housing Allocation grant funds to the Harmony Homes project.
The city was awarded $1.25 million in HEAP funding in 2018, with the condition that any earned interest accrued before funds were spent be allocated toward the intended project, which Della Monica said was Harmony Homes.
Since receiving the HEAP funding, it has accrued $71,312 in interest, he said.
The city also received a PLHA grant from the California Department of Housing and Community Development in 2020, which stipulated the first year’s worth of funding — $336,265 — be allocated to the Harmony Homes project as well.
“I like what I see here, and I’m happy we have the funds to complete this first project,” Mayor Alan Nakanishi said. “I don’t want to change anything.”
The project will provide four small, modular homes — each totaling 500 square feet in size — to formerly homeless individuals who have been referred by local social service organizations.
Residents selected for the homes will be required to pay rent and keep the units in livable conditions as they get back on their feet and seek permanent, long-term housing. The Housing Authority of San Joaquin County will be responsible for maintenance and landscaping.
The homes will be located at 301 E. Lodi Ave., which has been vacant for about 25 years and was once the site of a service station.
“I’m really excited as well,” Councilman Shak Khan said. “I usually drive by there every day on Lodi Avenue, and it looks really different. Since I was a kid, that lot has been empty, barred up, and you’d see trash over there very day. And now it looks like totally something new coming in.”
The council unanimously approved the allocation of the funding.